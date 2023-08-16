List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    STUDSON Helps Workers Combat Heat With Above-the-Neck Cooling Accessories

    Wed August 16, 2023 - National Edition
    Studson


    North American safety helmet innovator STUDSON released a chemical-free cooling helmet liner with a nape cover and a cooling towel designed to shield wearers from harmful sun rays and sweltering heat, simply activated with water.

    "Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States and those working outdoors, especially in construction and related industries, are disproportionately affected by extreme heat," said Ryan Barnes, founder and CEO, STUDSON.

    "The STUDSON cooling towel and helmet liner are purpose-built to wear with our SHK-1 safety helmets. STUDSON is helping maintain maximum comfort and cooling effects without obstructing workers on the job site"

    Developed with Mission, a cutting-edge cooling and comfort technologies company, the helmet liner with attached nape cover and cooling towel feature long-lasting, chemical-free cooling technology with UPF-50 sun protection. Workers simply wet the garments with water thoroughly, wring out excess water, then snap or wave them to activate, helping workers stay cooler for up to 2 hours per rinse, according to the company. The accessories also are machine washable and are composed of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent Spandex.

    These accessories are ideally suited to be worn with the STUDSON SHK-1 and the SHK-1 Full-Brim safety helmets (shipping this fall). Although the safety helmets are primarily designed to prevent traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) by leveraging technologies developed for action sports, they also are designed with comfort in mind, including combating heat stress. The recently announced SHK-1 Full Brim option also provides greater protection from the elements.

    The SHK-1 helmets feature KOROYD welded polymer tubes that are 95 percent comprised of air, which allows for greater airflow and sweat evaporation around the head. Furthermore, a recent thermal lab study from KOROYD found that KOROYD-integrated safety helmets reduce heat index by up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit/4.5 degrees Celsius compared to traditional EPS internal helmet constructions, reducing the risk of heat stress.

    Not only is KOROYD material significantly lighter than standard EPS foam, but it also is 48 percent more efficient at absorbing impacts.

    For more information, visit https://studson.com/.




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT Builds First Turbine Ramp in Minnesota

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Attachments International Introduces Tree Shear

    Officials Name Walsh, Kokosing as Brent Spence Bridge Team

    Wisconsin DOT Wraps Up Work on Highway 50 Project



     

    Read more about...

    Hard Hats Health and Safety safety Studson






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA