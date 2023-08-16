North American safety helmet innovator STUDSON released a chemical-free cooling helmet liner with a nape cover and a cooling towel designed to shield wearers from harmful sun rays and sweltering heat, simply activated with water.

"Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States and those working outdoors, especially in construction and related industries, are disproportionately affected by extreme heat," said Ryan Barnes, founder and CEO, STUDSON.

"The STUDSON cooling towel and helmet liner are purpose-built to wear with our SHK-1 safety helmets. STUDSON is helping maintain maximum comfort and cooling effects without obstructing workers on the job site"

Developed with Mission, a cutting-edge cooling and comfort technologies company, the helmet liner with attached nape cover and cooling towel feature long-lasting, chemical-free cooling technology with UPF-50 sun protection. Workers simply wet the garments with water thoroughly, wring out excess water, then snap or wave them to activate, helping workers stay cooler for up to 2 hours per rinse, according to the company. The accessories also are machine washable and are composed of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent Spandex.

These accessories are ideally suited to be worn with the STUDSON SHK-1 and the SHK-1 Full-Brim safety helmets (shipping this fall). Although the safety helmets are primarily designed to prevent traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) by leveraging technologies developed for action sports, they also are designed with comfort in mind, including combating heat stress. The recently announced SHK-1 Full Brim option also provides greater protection from the elements.

The SHK-1 helmets feature KOROYD welded polymer tubes that are 95 percent comprised of air, which allows for greater airflow and sweat evaporation around the head. Furthermore, a recent thermal lab study from KOROYD found that KOROYD-integrated safety helmets reduce heat index by up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit/4.5 degrees Celsius compared to traditional EPS internal helmet constructions, reducing the risk of heat stress.

Not only is KOROYD material significantly lighter than standard EPS foam, but it also is 48 percent more efficient at absorbing impacts.

For more information, visit https://studson.com/.

