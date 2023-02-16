The Marksman is the second product introduced in the Marksman series of HDD guidance systems, following the release of the Markman+ in 2021.

To streamline and simplify HDD guidance for operators completing shallow bore projects, Subsite introduced The Marksman.

The Marksman features single-button calibration, minimizing the risk of human error and speeding up the preparation process. Six frequency options and simplified features make the Marksman ideal for completing shallow bores for service installation, enabling operators to quickly move from one job site to the next.

The Marksman is an economical option for contractors who want to stay efficient and increase drilling uptime, according to the manufacturer.

"Efficiency is a top priority for our customers. That's why we developed this simplified HDD guidance system to help operators get in and out quickly," said Braxton Smith, HDD guidance product manager at Subsite. "The intuitive interface of the Marksman gives operators the confidence they need to successfully prepare for any shallow bore directional drilling projects."

The Marksman is compatible with Subsite's TD Recon and Commander 7, as well as the Subsite Field Scout. The Marksman is operated with a single joystick control, with no extra buttons or triggers — for a more intuitive operator experience.

The system also gives operators their choice of the user interface. The commonality of user interface options provides operators with a simplified transition between products, saving time on the job site for crews to learn a new interface. The compatibility and streamlined controls work together to help operators be more productive from day one.

"The ROI and simplicity of the Marksman for contractors doing routine bores make it an obvious choice in HDD guidance systems," said Smith. "The familiarity and intuitive features of the Marksman make it easy for operators to improve efficiency as they prepare to drill."

For more information, visit http://www.subsite.com/products/hdd-guidance/marksman-series/marksman/

