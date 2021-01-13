Equipmentdown-arrow
Sullivan-Palatek D1600 Series Air Compressors

Wed January 13, 2021 - National Edition
Sullivan-Palatek

Sullivan-Palatek's D1600 Series air compressors work in shipyards, painting bridges, making snow for the slopes, drilling or sandblasting. Available in portable or skid mount designs, this multi-functional compressor offers the flexibility to dial in the specific CFM and pressure needed to get the job done and with optional after cooler and filtration package delivers instrument quality air.

The compressor also equipped with the 7 in. display SPEC full-service electronic controller, with digital readouts for everything from compressor temperature to aftercooler filter warnings. The controller also features the model's complete parts and service list for ease of maintenance.

For more information, call 800/438-6203 or visit www.sullivanpalatek.com/product-detail/d1600.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

