Sundt, Kiewit Earn 'Public Works Projects of the Year'

(Sundt Construction photo)

Sundt Construction Inc. and its joint venture partner Kiewit continue to earn awards for their work on the Ina Road Traffic Interchange. The two and a half year project was recently awarded the 2020 "Public Works Projects of the Year" by the Arizona Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) in the category of Transportation: over $75 million and the 2019 Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Partnering Award.

"Sundt is extremely grateful to continue to receive awards on this project," said Ryan Cannon, Sundt Project Manager. "Our team's execution of this project is a true example of how planning, attention to safety and quality can result in a successful project."

The construction manager at-risk project involved reconstruction of the interchange at Ina Road as a precast concrete bridge overpass to I-10. It also included several street improvements, channel construction, drainage, retaining walls, signals, lighting, and utility relocation.

The joint-venture team began work in January 2017 to elevate the Ina Road interchange, widen I-10 and Ina Road, and replace the existing Santa Cruz River Bridge. The improved infrastructure helps reduce delays and increases safety for the nearly 25,000 drivers who use the interchange every day.

The APWA Public Works Project of the Year Award celebrates excellence in the management, administration and implementation of public works projects. The ADOT Partnering Award recognizes partnership teams who demonstrate a high degree of achievement through partnering principles and partnering processes. To date, Sundt's Transportation Group has won 11 partnering awards.