    Sunstate Equipment Expands Trench Safety Division in North Georgia

    Sunstate Equipment expands its trench safety division in North Georgia with a new branch in Gainesville, reflecting the company's commitment to providing top-notch equipment for contractors and supporting infrastructure growth in the region. This expansion adds to the five existing locations in the Peach State, enhancing their offerings for excavation and underground projects while prioritizing exceptional customer service and community support.

    September 18, 2025 - Southeast Edition

    Sunstate Equipment


    Sunstate Equipment announced the opening of a new Trench Safety Rentals branch in Gainesville, Ga.
    Sunstate Equipment photo
    Sunstate Equipment announced the opening of a new Trench Safety Rentals branch in Gainesville, Ga.

    Sunstate Equipment announced the opening of a new Trench Safety Rentals branch in Gainesville, Ga.

    This expansion grows the company's footprint in the Peach State to five locations, including three general rental branches and two branches specializing in trench shoring equipment solutions.

    "Gainesville is a rapidly growing market in north Georgia," said Kendell Holmes, district manager — trench. "This branch helps us support the region's infrastructure expansion while ensuring contractors have the best and newest products to complete projects safely and efficiently."

    Located in one of Georgia's fastest-growing regions, the Gainesville branch is positioned just north of Atlanta and can serve projects extending to the borders of neighboring Tennessee and South Carolina. Along with Sunstate's Conley trench location, the new facility enhances trench shoring and confined space equipment offerings for excavation and underground projects throughout the northern territory.

    Since 1977, Sunstate has been a trusted partner in general construction, industrial and trench safety rentals. The company is known for its unparalleled customer service, collaborative teamwork and internal culture that encourages employee growth, empowerment and respect.

    "This branch allows us to deepen our support for customers already active in the area while also investing in local job creation," said Holmes. "It's an exciting step forward in our service delivery and community commitment."

    For more information, visit sunstateequip.com.




