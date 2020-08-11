Tue August 11, 2020 - National Edition
While many have adapted to working remotely, one thing that may have not crossed our minds is the importance of utility infrastructure.
None of the video calls that we've all grown to love so much would be possible without high-speed connectivity to our homes. Much of that data is traveling across fiber-optic lines located underground. So, when a strike occurs and a line is damaged, it can cause quite a cascading impact on many people's lives and businesses.
Unfortunately, telecommunications continues to be the leading reporting damaged facility, according to the DIRT Report put out each year by the Common Ground Alliance (CGA).
While many damages occur due to improper locating and/or not following best practices while digging around an underground facility, one of the major root causes of damage is related to a failure to notify the local One Call Center. This can be done by calling 811 or going to the state 811 center's website a few business days before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked.
To help increase awareness for both professional excavators as well as homeowners who plan to dig, each year (CGA) designates Aug. 11 as 811 Day. It serves as a convenient reminder to "call before you dig." Even though numerous awareness efforts have been made, and it's the law to Call 811 before digging, the number of reported damages continues to increase year-over-year.
All the change that 2020 has forced upon us may actually contribute to more unsafe digging practices. As mentioned, many of us are staying home more than we typically do, which allows for many of those previously pushed aside projects to finally be tackled.
The most popular planned DIY home projects that involve digging include:
1. Planting a tree or shrub (61 percent)
2. Building a patio or deck (30 percent)
3. Building a fence (28 percent)
4. Installing a mailbox (13 percent)
AEM encourages everyone planning a digging project to take the following steps:
If a contractor has been hired, confirm a call to 811 has been made, and don't allow work to begin if lines haven't been marked.
With so much at stake for public health and safety right now, the millions of Americans who plan to do DIY digging projects this year without taking the important step of calling 811 beforehand are taking an unnecessary risk — and one that could impact their entire community. Find out more.
AEM is a supporter of CGA, and the association and its 900-plus members work diligently to promote 811 in a variety of different ways. AEM and its members are committed to safety, and AEM assists manufacturers and the off-highway equipment industry in fostering safety best practices through the association's extensive array of safety manuals, videos and related training materials.