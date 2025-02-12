Support Brooke's House by purchasing limited edition 'Building Together' shirts from Manitowoc. Proceeds aid women in recovery, providing tools, training and job opportunities. This collaboration offers hope, change and second chances in combating addiction.

Manitowoc is proud to partner with Brooke's House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women in recovery to rebuild their lives. By purchasing a "Building Together" limited-edition shirt, supporters can make a difference — 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Brooke's House, supporting its mission to provide tools, training and assistance for women transitioning from addiction to recovery.

The collaboration goes beyond financial support — it's a commitment to creating life changing opportunities. Manitowoc has trained and hired more than a dozen Brooke's House participants, integrating them into Manitowoc's welding and assembly operations. These women now play a vital role in manufacturing mobile hydraulic cranes, crawler cranes and boom trucks for Manitowoc's leading brands, including Grove, National Crane and Shuttlelift.

"Manitowoc believes in the mission of Brooke's House, and we recognize the challenges these women face as they re-enter the workforce," said Dave Hull, Manitowoc's general manager. "We're proud to offer them not just jobs but meaningful careers with sustainable income and limitless potential."

Brooke's House partnership with Manitowoc provides more than just training to participants — it builds confidence, fosters dignity and offers a fresh start. Manitowoc's six-week welding school has helped several women embark on fulfilling careers. One participant shared how rewarding it feels to "put something together with your own hands and feel so well-accepted in this heavy manufacturing environment."

The "Building Together" limited edition shirts represent hope and change. By purchasing one, you're helping raise awareness for Brooke's House and its critical mission to combat addiction and provide second chances.

For more information, visit https://brookeshouse.org/.

