Founded as a not-for-profit venture to raise charity funds through scrap recycling, Recycling Lives has emerged as one of England's leading players in the scrap market. Now operating 19 material collection and processing sites throughout the UK, its flagship is the head office location in Preston, Lancashire.

The organization's promise has always been to offer the best scrap prices. It achieves this by extracting the maximum value from the material taken in using the most efficient means and processes. Driven by these principles, the Preston yard recently turned again to Sennebogen for its newest purpose-built scrap handler.

The first Sennebogen 830 E machine on the site delivered six years of efficient service, allowing a significant increase in productivity. When the old unit accumulated enough hours to warrant a replacement, there was no question that the new machine should be the latest version of the same equipment.

Progressive Processing

The new 830 M E-Series scrap handler arrived last year, where it easily slipped into its primarily roles at various stations for dismantling end-of-life vehicles, processing scrap and loading finished material to trucks.

"We have invested in progressive processing facilities that ensure the most effective separation technology in the industry for all ferrous and non-ferrous metals as well as support with on-site logistics," said Paul Nother, senior operations manager, when explaining how the Sennebogen machine fits both the operations and the philosophy of Recycling Lives.

The Preston yard is home to the region's only fragmentizer, converting shredded cars into granular plastic and metal material suitable for separation into high-grade recyclables. It also houses an onsite "depollution" system to extract automotive fluids and other hazardous materials.

Through its succession of specialized processes, Recycling Lives is able to extract nearly 100 per cent of the recyclable material from all of its received goods, including end-of-life vehicles, according to the company.

Sustainable Reduction in Emissions

Sennebogen's Tier IV Final engines dovetail neatly with the company philosophy of increasing productivity, cutting costs and reducing emissions. By putting recycled metals back into circulation so efficiently, instead of creating them from scratch, the company reduces CO2 emissions of around 120,000 tons annually.

Sennebogen's "Green Efficiency" engineering in the 830 E-Series reflects similar thinking. The 830's 226 hp (168 kW) diesel engine features automatic idle and stop functions, and an "Eco Mode" option that reduces engine speed according to demand for power from the machine. The result is lower emissions through reduced fuel consumption, along with significantly reduced costs.

Sennebogen's hydraulic engineering contributes further to the 830's efficiency, delivering only as much oil to the circuits as needed to operate the machines.

Putting People at the Center of Every Endeavor

As a company, Recycling Lives wants to create social value through its work. Through its in-house integration and rehabilitation program it offers homeless men and ex-offenders the opportunity to stand on their own two feet again. Just as the wellbeing of people, and in particular its employees, are at the heart of every decision the company makes, this also is evident when choosing machines.

Occupational safety is a primary value in the yard and in Sennebogen design. To protect operators from stray items, the cab is fitted with a bulletproof glass windshield as standard equipment, supplemented with an additional impact guard.

The Maxcab operator station can elevate more than 8 ft. (2.7 m) above the upper carriage, allowing an ideal view across the work area. The Maxcab also protects operators from fatigue and back problems with a comfortable workspace and ergonomically designed air-suspension seat.

An easy-to-operate joystick moves with the seat to maintain the operator's preferred working posture. On the outside, angled steps and numerous grips lead to a sliding door for the industry's safest entry and exit.

"The overall package that we received from Sennebogen impressed us - total reliability and a machine that is compatible with our values," said Nother.

