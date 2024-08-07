Syngenta logo

Syngenta has announced the integration of Cool Farm Tool (CFT) into the Cropwise Sustainability (CWS) application.

CFT is a globally recognized carbon quantification tool that enables growers to start their sustainability journey by measuring estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on their farms, which they can now pair with custom recommendations from CWS to reduce their environmental footprint.

In 2021, the Sustainable and Responsible Business Team at Syngenta developed CWS and the Sustainable Outcomes in Agriculture standard with a vision to put actionable insights into the hands of growers. The farmer-first tool tracks and measures progress across six outcomes, including water impact and soil health — enabling growers to quickly identify opportunities for improvement and actionable insights to consider for their operation.

Now, with the additional capability of the CFT module, growers are equipped with a simple tool to track and communicate their on-farm GHG emissions at a crop level.

"The on-farm GHG calculator has been designed to empower growers," said Richard Profit, CEO of the Cool Farm Alliance, which owns CFT. "It gives growers vital metrics to communicate about sustainability, show benefits of regenerative practices, carbon sequestration, and to report against reduction targets," he said.

Beyond its use in the farming community, integrating CFT helps fulfill the CWS value proposition to simplify the value chain's challenges around data collection. As a result, CFT is now used by many of the world's leading food and beverage companies worldwide to provide greater clarity on the environmental impact of farming practices and communicate their sustainable ingredient sourcing efforts with ease.

CWS also was designed with vital safeguards and data protection in mind.

"We developed the application understanding that data privacy was paramount to growers, agribusinesses, and us, as partners in the sustainability journey," said Jeff Lail, senior data analyst for Digital Ag Solutions at Syngenta. "Growers can be confident that their data is secure and only shared when and where they allow it."

The CWS application is free for users to download and begin making sustainable progress today.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. The company's ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. It aims to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions.

About Cool Farm Alliance

Cool Farm Alliance is a science-led, not-for-profit membership organization (community interest company) that owns, manages and improves the Cool Farm Tool and cultivates the leadership network to advance regenerative agriculture at scale.

For more than 15 years, the Cool Farm Alliance has worked to put knowledge in the hands of farmers and empower the full supply chain to understand and support agro-ecological restoration by providing a respected, standardized calculation engine to measure and report on agriculture's impact on the environment.

The Cool Farm Tool has established widely endorsed, science-based metrics for water, climate, and biodiversity, supported in 17 languages and used in more than 150 countries around the world.

For more information, visit www.syngenta-us.com and coolfarm.org.

