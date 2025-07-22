T1 Energy has selected Yates Construction for their $850 million, 5 GW solar cell facility in Milam County, Texas. Production is set to start in 2026, creating 1,800 jobs. The project aims to boost local economy and establish a U.S. solar supply chain for reliable energy.

T1 Energy photo A rendering of T1 Energy’s planned $850 million 5 gigawatt solar cell plant.

T1 Energy Inc. of Austin announced on June 16, 2025, the selection of Yates Construction as contractor for preconstruction services and site preparations for its planned $850 million, G2_Austin 5 GW Solar Cell Facility.

The commissioners of Milam County, Texas, also unanimously voted to provide T1 Energy with a long-term tax abatement package, subject to the Company meeting or exceeding employment and investment thresholds at the facility. The facility is expected to begin producing cells by the end of 2026 and create up to 1,800 full-time jobs.

G2_Austin is a key part of T1's strategy to build a domestic solar and battery supply chain to provide America with scalable, reliable and low-cost energy. In combination with the company's fully operational G1_Dallas 5 GW Solar Module Facility, T1 plans to address unmet customer demand for U.S. solar cells and modules using TOPCon technology.

"Solar energy is a foundational part of American power grids. Our facilities will manufacture solar cells and modules to invigorate our economy with abundant energy. We're excited to work with Yates and Milam County to bring American advanced manufacturing to the heart of Texas and to unlock our most scalable energy resources," said Daniel Barcelo, T1 chairman of the board and CEO.

"We look forward to working with T1 Energy and leveraging our extensive experience in advanced manufacturing facility construction," said William G. Yates III, president and CEO of Yates Construction. "This is an exciting project, and Yates Construction is committed to being a collaborative partner throughout the execution of the project."

"We're thrilled to welcome T1 Energy to Milam County — this partnership brings not just innovation, but the kind of high-quality, good-paying jobs that empower our local families and strengthen our community. It's a powerful step toward a future of sustainable growth and opportunity, right here at home," said Milam County Judge Bill Whitmire.

T1 Energy, which formerly was known as FREYR Battery, has engaged Yates to provide preconstruction services for G2_Austin and anticipates finalizing commercial terms with the company as general contractor. Yates joins SSOE Group which has been providing project engineering for G2_Austin since December 2024.

