Forestry crews need equipment that can deliver exceptional performance in difficult environments. Control downtime and drive productivity with the robust, dependable and fuel-efficient Komatsu PC230F-11 processor. Delimb and cut and stack timber with this powerful and maneuverable processor, designed specifically to meet the demands of forestry work.

Large trees can be moved more easily due to a powerful swing system and a large swing circle. With reach of up to 29 ft., the maneuverability of the PC230F-11 helps drive productivity.

Designed with a high and wide undercarriage, powerful swing motor and ability to withstand high-debris conditions, the PC230F-11 is backed by service, easy access to parts and a warranty. Built to tackle demanding forestry processing environments, the PC230F-11 has exceptional reach, a high and wide rugged undercarriage and a powerful swing system, according to the manufacturer.

Quick specs for the PC230F-11

Net horsepower: 197 hp (147kW) @ 2,050 rpm

Operating weight: 67,516 lbs.

Swing torque: 58,334 ft.-lbs.

Engineered for High-Debris Environments

When operators are working in high-debris conditions, the robust wide-fin radiator is protected by heavy-duty forestry screens and a variable pitch reversing fan helps improve airflow.

Offering excellent ground clearance, the PC230F-11, provides reliable maneuverability in tough forestry environments due to a high and wide undercarriage designed with larger class-size components.

Operators can adjust quickly to a sudden change in load weight without losing productivity with the Auto Power Max feature. It automatically senses the difference and reacts with a seven-second burst of additional horsepower to help pull the trees through, during the delimbing process.

Operator Comfort Supports Productivity

To reduce operator fatigue, the PC230F-11 provides a quiet, comfortable work environment. Cabs are climate-controlled and equipped with Bluetooth technology. The cushioned air-suspension seat can be heated or cooled.

An extra-rugged exterior protects against falling limbs with a 1.26 in.-thick polycarbonate front window and metal designed to withstand demanding environments. The PC230F-11 features heavy-duty service undercover guards and rear compartment doors, and a right corner guard with a standard tree deflector.

Less Refueling

The Komatsu SAA6D107E-3 Tier IV Final engine is more fuel efficient than the prior Tier IV interim engines. Due to proprietary Komatsu engine technology, the larger size-class (PC290LL-11) factory-installed engine also powers performance.

Operators can spend more time on the job and less time refueling with the additional fuel storage on the PC230F-11. The tank is in the rear of the carrier and built into the counterweight, delivering double the fuel capacity. Because the fuel tank was moved to the rear, there is a large tool storage area on the side for the operator to store an extra 5-gal. bucket of oil, extra chains and other tools.

