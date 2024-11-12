Findorff utilized the Reynolds Crane Tadano AC 7.450-1 for setting precast panels in Milwaukee, showcasing its versatility and efficiency. The crane's automatic boom adjustments and impressive load capacity proved invaluable, saving time and costs. The successful project highlights the strong partnership between Findorff and Reynolds Crane.

Photo courtesy of Tadano The AC 7.450-1 was able to handle the panels without an issue. The critical pick was the final precast panel, which came in around 7,600 lbs. with rigging at a radius of 135 ft. and a height of around 380 ft.

Major Wisconsin contractor Findorff had a unique opportunity to showcase the versatile performance of a mobile crane recently during the construction of a new 44-story mixed-use building in Milwaukee.

The new property consists of more than 300 apartments, retail space and parking — built primarily with cast-in-place concrete and clad in window wall. The building totals 708 precast panels primarily set by a tower crane.

Once the tower crane was dismantled, Findorff needed to set eight precast panels located where the tower crane was tied into the building. A cost-saving and versatile solution was already on site — a Reynolds Crane Tadano AC 7.450-1 being used for the tower crane dismantle.

"We looked at many different options to setting the panels, most of which would require some kind of modification of interiors or high equipment costs," said Kurt Erickson, Findorff supervisor. "But since Reynolds had the 500-ton Tadano all-terrain already there, we could extend the timeline by only 1 to 2 days to set these panels.

"The crane's automatic boom/luffing angle adjustments to minimize deflection when the weight of the pick changed was perfect for this task due to us needing the hook less than one foot away from the structure most of the time. Radius, capacity and most importantly height was not a concern at all due to the configurations available. And reconfiguring also seemed to take a much smaller crew and went faster."

The AC 7.450-1 was able to handle the panels without an issue. The critical pick was the final precast panel, which came in around 7,600 lbs. with rigging at a radius of 135 ft. and a height of around 380 ft.

Nate Reynolds, Reynolds Crane executive vice president describes how the versatile Tadano crane came through in the clutch.

"A job site like this showcases exactly why we decided to add this new crane to our fleet. Two hundred and sixty three feet of main boom with max tip height of 419 feet is optimal to set tower cranes in the Midwest and then when you look further at the load charts, this crane fits perfectly for customer demand within our daily crane rental fleet. We are always listening to customers and learning how we can best support them.

"In this case, we were able to communicate with Findorff and planned to use the same mobile crane for multiple uses on the job, which in turn benefits everyone from our customers to the community by operating as efficiently as possible. We greatly appreciate our partnership with Findorff and look forward to many more projects with them and this crane."

Overall, this impressive project represented a great team effort from a legacy pairing of this general contractor and crane rental and rigging company. Findorff and Reynolds worked seamlessly together, and the versatile AC 7.450-1 was able to tackle multiple tasks.

Erickson was very appreciative of Reynolds' support.

"The resources, staff and crew with Reynolds are always very helpful in providing me with any information that I need to plan," said Erickson. "Nate has always been willing to meet me on job sites to look over everything well before the task planning begins. It is always nice to just jump into the work and everyone understands the plan."

Photo courtesy of Tadano

About Findorff

Findorff is a Wisconsin-based construction firm with offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau. Since 1890, Findorff has delivered award-winning craftsmanship to local communities around the state. Findorff is dedicated to building for partners and clients across corporate, education, healthcare, multifamily, and science and technology industries.

Recognized as 2023 Builder of the Year by The Daily Reporter and a Top Green Contractor in the Midwest, Findorff remains committed to completing projects on time, within budget and with purpose.

For more information, visit findorff.com.

About Reynolds Crane

Backed by the foundation of a 135-year-old, family-owned business, Reynolds Crane is focused on relationships and customer success. Reynolds Crane has two divisions: Reynolds Equipment and Reynolds Rigging and Crane and is based in DeForest, Wis.

Reynolds Equipment is a certified dealer offering full service and support to the Midwest for Tadano and other construction equipment, such as, AlmaCrawler tracked carriers, Jekko USA mini-cranes, Magni rotating handlers, Skyjack and Snorkel Lifts and Xtreme and SkyJack telehandlers.

Experienced personnel and well-maintained equipment provide the base for service excellence. Reynolds also offers operated crane rental and rigging in Wisconsin along with a specialized tower crane and hoist division. No job is too large or too small for Reynolds portfolio — ranging from complex rigging utilizing multiple cranes; solving jobsite challenges in unique applications and riggers; to hourly jobs using one crane and operator.

For more information, visit reynoldscrane.com.

About Tadano Group

The Tadano Group is a global manufacturer of mobile cranes and aerial work platforms driven by its core values of safety, quality and efficiency based on compliance (C+SQE). Tadano's corporate philosophy of creation, contribution and cooperation strives to foster tight-knit cooperation between people both inside and outside of the organization in order to create products, technologies and services that deliver value to the customer and to the society as a whole. To implement this corporate philosophy, Tadano's management strategy emphasizes balanced growth for both the company and the people whose lives it affects.

For more information, visit tadanoamericas.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories