Tadano announced it has added Alta Equipment Company as an authorized distributor of Tadano all terrain and rough terrain cranes, as well as Demag all terrain cranes and Tadano-Mantis telescopic boom crawler cranes, in Illinois and Indiana.

Since 1984, Alta Equipment has been a dealer in construction equipment sales, parts, service and rentals across the United States' Midwest and other key markets.

"We are excited to add the Tadano crane product line to Alta's product portfolio and expand our ability to provide high-quality equipment and product support to our customers in the Illinois and Indiana markets," said Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta.

"Adding Tadano to our crane segment portfolio further positions Alta as the most comprehensive distributor of high-end construction equipment products across our North American footprint," said Gianni Campo, regional vice president of Alta Equipment CE division. "Tadano's world-class products and inventory allows Alta to serve and service our customers throughout all regions in our construction equipment footprint."

"Tadano is proud to welcome Alta Equipment to the Tadano family of distributor serving North America," said Ken Butz, Tadano America Corporation vice president of sales. "Alta Equipment has a great reputation for offering industry-leading products and excellent customer support. All of us at Tadano look forward to working with Alta Equipment to serve the crane customer in Illinois and Indiana."

Alta Equipment will soon have a wide range of Tadano cranes in stock including the all-new Tadano GTC-2000 with 172-ton lifting capacity that will be coming later in 2021.

For more information, visit altaequipment.com and tadano.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

