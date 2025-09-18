Tadano announces sale of Rabern Rentals to Sunbelt Rental, part of larger focus on lifting and access solutions. This divestiture allows Tadano to prioritize core manufacturing operations and growth in the equipment industry.

Tadano Ltd. announced the sale of its Rabern Rentals business to Sunbelt Rental effective Sept. 17, 2025.

Tadano Ltd. acquired Rabern Rentals as part of its acquisition of Manitex International, Inc. in January 2025. The sale includes Rabern Rentals' four business locations in northern Texas – Hereford, Lubbock and two in Amarillo.

All other companies from the January Manitex acquisition — Manitex Inc., PM Oil & Steel S.P.A and Manitex Valla S.r.l. and their subsidiaries — remain a part of Tadano Ltd.

The sale of Rabern Rentals reflects Tadano's focus as a manufacturer dedicated to engineering lifting and access solutions for the markets they serve. Tadano remains fully committed to advancing innovation, product development and customer support in the lifting and access equipment industry.

Commenting on the Rabern Rental divesture, Dean Barley, president and CEO of Tadano America Corporation, Tadano Mantis and Tadano Manitex, said: "Tadano's core expertise is designing, manufacturing and supporting the most dependable lifting and access equipment, and the Rabern Rentals sale reflects our commitment to staying true to that focus. Rental operations require a different business model and priorities. Under Sunbelt Rentals ownership, Rabern Rentals will have the flexibility and focus necessary to continue growing its rental business and better serve customers."

The move reinforces Tadano's role as a dedicated partner to rental companies everywhere, ensuring that Tadano is fully invested in supporting its customers, rather than competing with them, and delivering the best overall value. Divesting the Rabern Rentals business enables Tadano to stay focused on its portfolio, enhance efficiency and position itself to better achieve its growth objectives in lifting and access equipment.

