Tadano Debuts GR-800XL-4 Rough Terrain Crane

Equipped with the new generation AML-E2 crane control system, the GR-800XL-4 has a gross vehicle weight of 99,800 lbs. (45,268.5 kg) for easy transportability and a newly-improved cab design for more efficient operation.

With an upgraded maximum lift capacity of 80 tons (73 t) and a long boom of 154.2 ft. (47 m), the Tadano GR-800XL-4 is one of the most versatile and well-balanced rough terrain cranes in the industry, according to the manufacturer.

Optimally-Designed Cab

The cab design and fittings have been remodeled, greatly improving work efficiency, operability and visibility. The new large, multi-function color touch panel display is 10.4 inches in size and contains crane work information and operation settings. Additionally, the pressure-sensitive touch panel display allows operation while wearing gloves.

The cab instrument panel shape, height and angle of the glass face also have been modified, improving visibility from the driver's seat. The GR-800XL-4 features the new 20-degree cab tilt function, which helps to reduce operator fatigue when operating the crane for long periods of time.

The cabin access also has been improved: an operator can go straight to the cabin with three-angle hand pull step.

Tadano View System* Assists Safe Crane Operation and Driving

A winch drum monitoring camera that checks the winding state of the wire rope when the crane is in operation has been equipped as standard. Cameras also have been installed on the right-front and rear of the crane ensuring visibility while driving.

"Clearance Sonar" has been installed, which detects obstacles right behind the crane. A buzzer and a flashing icon on the display notify the operator if an obstacle is detected.

*The Tadano View System is a system that assists safe operation and traveling by using various functions.

High Performance Engine

The new GR-800XL-4 has a six-speed transmission powered by a dual compliant Cummins EU Stage V / Tier IV B 6.7 with 280 hp (209kw).

Environmentally Friendly

The newly developed pump disconnect function automatically stops operation of the crane's hydraulic pump if the crane is not operated for a certain period of time. This function contributes to a reduction in fuel consumption.

The crane also is equipped with functions such as the fuel monitoring system, eco-mode and positive control that support environmentally-friendly operations by reducing CO2 emissions, improving fuel consumption, and reducing noise.

Equipped with the Telematics Web Information Service - HELLO-NET

This function ascertains the crane's operation status using mobile communications, and supports the checking of positional information via GPS and maintenance information on a website. Tadano shares information about the product in use and offers advanced customer support and service.

Smartphone App HELLO-DATA LINK

HELLO-DATA LINK connects cranes to mobile devices by wireless LAN, allowing you to receive operating status, indications, error codes, and other information in real-time from outside the cab to help streamline crane maintenance.

