Zenith Tech, a Walbec Group Company, takes great pride in each project it does because its people know that they are benefiting the communities they live in. Case in point was a recent project that the Waukesha, Wis.-based company completed along the 52-mi. Glacial Drumlin State Trail that runs between Milwaukee and Madison.

"These types of jobs are especially rewarding because so many people use the trail for recreational purposes," said Construction Manager Steve Firari. "It involved rehabbing a pedestrian/bike bridge that was built on an old railroad bed across Rock Lake near Lake Mills. The piers were failing, so we essentially built new ones to make it more sound and safer."

Adding to Zenith Tech's satisfaction was its ability to overcome the challenges that came with the project, including the narrow path to the site and not being able to be on the bridge itself. Firari said he and his team work together and think about the right equipment for the job.

"We knew we needed a crane that was large enough to do the work we needed, yet also small enough to get in here due to the size of the trail," said Firari. "It had to have the ability to walk the approximately quarter mile on the path and stay out of the tree canopy. Once at the site, it had to be able to sit in one spot and have enough reach, capacity and power to pick up the beams, then swing the beams at about a 144-ft. radius and drive them into the ground.

"The Tadano GTC-2000 was the ideal choice with its mobility, tracks, boom and everything else considered."

Zenith Tech worked closely with Reynolds Equipment LLC Vice President of Sales Darren Reddekopp to rent the 200-ton-capacity telescopic boom crawler crane that features an adjustable track width (approximately 15 to 24 ft.) in both symmetrical and asymmetrical configurations, so it can be used for applications with limited space. It also has low ground pressure, making it an ideal choice for working on sensitive sites like the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.

"We considered alternatives, but nothing gave us everything we needed like the Tadano did," said Firari. "We pulled the tracks in to walk the path, then put them back out to full width once we got to the pad that we built for it to sit on. An added advantage was that we could put the tracks on, then walk it back to the site with the boom extended out in front. It would not have been feasible to walk it back and put the crawler tracks on because there just wasn't enough room."

Versatility With Desired Capacity

Operators Keith Keskimaki and Nate Stewart both said the Tadano GTC-2000's usability in tight spaces and its versatility were major advantages. They used the crane for a variety of purposes on the Glacial Drumlin State Trail project, including lifting the bridge to get clearance underneath to drive pilings.

"Our main use was driving piling 85 feet into the ground with a vibratory hammer," said Keskimaki. "That was done in two sections. First, we drove a 55-footer in part way, then set a second beam on top and welded it onto the other before driving them both down to grade. We also moved a template and other materials as needed.

"The Tadano had plenty of capacity in every situation. The load charts are right there on the in-cab monitor, and you can scroll through to choose the length of boom you want and find the sweet spot to pick the capacity you want."

Keskimaki has used other Tadano cranes before this project and said the GTC-2000 operated similarly to those, making it easy to use right away. For Stewart, this project was his first experience with a Tadano.

"It's nice and smooth, and fast when you need it to be," Stewart said. "It was very easy to learn and get used to. I like that you can also slow it down if you need to without changing settings by using the throttle in the joystick. The joysticks are very responsive. There's no delay, which is very helpful.

"Another feature that stands out is the visibility to the load. There is glass all around, including the top, so it's easy to see where to put your hook and throughout the entire pick. The cab also lifts up to 16 degrees, which adds to the visibility when needed."

Fast, Easy Setup

Reynolds Equipment delivered the self-erecting Tadano GTC-2000, which comes in five loads, to a field adjacent to the trail where Zenith Tech personnel and a Reynolds Equipment technician worked together to set it up.

"Setup is fast and easy, and we knew it would be going in because this is our second time renting a 2000 from Reynolds Equipment," said Zenith Tech Equipment Manager Kyle Ehley. "Darren and Reynolds Equipment have been very helpful in ensuring we have the right pieces to meet our needs. In addition to renting, we have also purchased three Tadano GTC-700 cranes — which have a third drum — and we have a GR-550. Over the years, we really have had no issues. If we do have a question or need, Darren, Reynolds Equipment and their support team from Tadano have been very responsive."

Reddekopp said the advantages and innovations the cranes offer are why he and Reynolds Equipment are proud to represent all the Tadano lines, including telescopic boom crawlers, all-terrains and rough-terrains.

Reynolds Equipment is the Tadano dealer of the state of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"Tadano is an excellent partner for us because they carry high-quality equipment and offer excellent support," said Reddekopp. "We have invested in training, parts and service to ensure we, in turn, support our customers like Zenith Tech, which was one of the first companies to take on the GTC-700 when Tadano introduced a third drum. The GTC-2000 was the perfect fit for the Glacial Drumlin State Trail job, and we couldn't be happier that Zenith Tech was able to use it to complete the project successfully."

About Reynolds Equipment

Backed by the foundation of Reynolds Crane, a 135-year-old, family-owned business, Reynolds Equipment is focused on relationships and customer success.

Reynolds Equipment is based in DeForest, Wis., and is a certified dealer offering full service and support to the Midwest for Tadano and other construction equipment, such as, AlmaCrawler Tracked Carriers, Jekko USA Mini-Cranes, Magni Rotating Handlers, Skyjack and Snorkel Lifts, and Xtreme and SkyJack Telehandlers.

Reynolds also offers operated crane rental and rigging in Wisconsin along with a specialized tower crane and hoist division.

For more information, visit www.reynoldscrane.com/

