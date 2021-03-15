The telescopic boom crawler crane provides increased on the job strength and optimal lifting performance at any track width, according to the manufacturer.

Recently Select Crane Sales LLC delivered a Tadano GTC-900 to Railroad Construction Company Inc. of Paterson, N.J.

It offers a 90 ton capacity, a five-section 141 ft. 1 in. full power boom and 33.1 ft./58.1 ft. bi-fold jib offsets of 3.5, 25 and 45 degrees.

The assembly of the GTC-900 was made easy with use of the Tadano GR-1000 that Railroad Construction Company Inc. purchased from Select Crane last year.

Side by side the Tadano cranes are expected to make easy work of future Railroad Construction Company projects.

For more information, visit www.selectcrane.com.

