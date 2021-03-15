The GR-1300XL-4 expands Tadano’s rough terrain offerings into the 130 ton weight class.

The Tadano Group announced the launch of the GR-1300XL-4 rough terrain crane for the North American market.

Tadano's rough terrain cranes are known throughout the industry for their reliable performance, high maneuverability and safety. The GR-1300XL-4 continues this legacy and expands Tadano's rough terrain offerings into the 130 ton weight class, equipping even more customers with a versatile machine featuring a long boom concept and compact design that can thrive in the harshest conditions, according to the manufacturer.

The GR-1300XL-4 is redefining the rough terrain crane market. Its six-section boom can extend up to 183.7 ft. using a reliable telescoping pinning system, making it the longest boom of any rough terrain crane in the 130 ton weight class. Tadano's "Smart Chart" is also on-board, allowing the crane's work performance to be maximized.

With a compact carrier length of just 28 ft. on a two-axle system and a self-removable counterweight, the GR-1300XL-4 can be transported to job sites easily and efficiently.

High-Performance with Precision, Control

Powering the GR-1300XL-4 is a Cummins B6.7 engine capable of producing a maximum of 280 hp (209 kW) and 850 ft.-lb. (1,152 Nm) of torque. Its transmission has five forward speeds that are complemented by four unique steering modes.

The GR-1300XL-4 also comes with 20-degree tiltable cab for improved safety, visibility and comfort, and is controlled by Tadano's AML-E2 system on a large, 10.4-in. multifunction display that is pressure-sensitive to handle gloved operation.

Tadano View System and Clearance Sonar for Safe Crane Operation, Driving

Designed with safety as its highest priority, the GR-1300XL-4 is equipped with the Tadano View System, a three-camera network that offers right front, rear view and blind spot views to assist with safe crane operation and driving. The GR-1300XL-4 also includes Tadano's Clearance Sonar system that integrates four proximity sensors into the rear fender of the crane to audibly and visually alert the operator of any obstacles behind, while also serving as a blind spot warning system.

Environmentally Friendly

The newly-developed pump disconnect function automatically stops operation of the crane's hydraulic pump if the crane is not operated for a certain period of time. This function contributes to a reduction in fuel consumption.

The crane also is equipped with functions such as the Fuel Monitoring System, Eco-Mode and Positive Control that support environmentally-friendly operations by reducing CO2 emissions, improving fuel consumption and reducing noise.

HELLO-NET

Tadano's HELLO-NET telematics web information service records the crane's operation status using mobile communications, as well as positional information via GPS and maintenance data. Tadano shares information about the product in use and offers advanced customer support and service.

Smartphone App HELLO-DATA LINK

HELLO-DATA LINK connects cranes to mobile devices via wireless LAN, allowing you to receive operating status, indications, error codes and other information in real-time from outside the cab to help streamline crane maintenance.

For more information, visit www.tadano.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

