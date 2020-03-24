Tadano Mantis Introduces GTC-1600 at ConExpo 2020

All Tadano Mantis GTC models are equipped with OPTI-WIDTH, allowing limitless combinations of symmetrical and asymmetrical track width setups with no requirement for pinning of the track frames in fixed positions.

Tadano Mantis Corporation exhibited the new GTC-1600 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. The 160-ton model will expand the GTC product line to six machines.

The new GTC-1600 (160 ton/145 t) boasts a 6-section, 42.8 to 200.1 ft. (13.1 to 61.0 m) hydraulic boom designed for flexibility – with higher, longer capabilities for lift work, while also enabling out-of-level and pick-and-carry work. The main boom is complemented by a 33.8 ft. / 59.1 ft. (10.3 m / 18.0 m) bi-fold jib with offsets at 0, 20 and 40 degrees.

Jib length of up to 105 ft. (32 m) is possible with two 23 ft. (7 m) optional lattice inserts, giving a maximum tip height of up to 305 ft. An optional 11.8 ft. (3.6 m) heavy lift jib with 20 and 40 degree offsets is ideal for tilt-up work in tight spaces. Mechanical offset on all jibs is standard, with optional hydraulic offset available.

The GTC-1600 is designed for easy set-up with efficient features like a self-erecting counterweight system with remote control, integrated carbody jacks and hydraulic quick couplers for track drive hose bundles allowing simple track frame removal and handling.

GTC-900

The GTC-900 (90 ton/80 t) is the largest sub-100 ton tele-boom crawler on the market and features a full power, 5-section boom with maximum extended length of 141 ft. 1 in. (43 m). The main boom is complemented by a 33.1 ft. / 58.1 ft. (10.1 m / 17.7 m) bi-fold jib with 3.5, 25 and 45 degree offsets. Powered by a Cummins Euromot stage V, US EPA Tier 4f, B6.7 diesel engine rated 231 kW (310 hp) @ 2200 rpm.

The travel system features 2-speed track drives with maximum speeds of 2.11 mph (3.4 kmh) and a maximum unladen gradeability of 78 percent. The new, optional 2-stage carbody jack system provides easy transport with over 50 in. (1.3 m) jacking height and clearance for up to 10 ft. (3 m) wide trailers.

The GTC-900 is designed for flexibility - performing well for lift work, while also excelling at out-of-level, pick-and-carry, and foundation work.

GTC-550

The GTC-550 (55 ton/50 t) features a 4-section full power boom that allows continuous telescoping with load to the maximum extended length of 113 ft. 10 in. (34.7 m). The main boom is complemented with a 28.9 ft. / 49.9 ft. (8.8 m / 15.2 m) bi-fold jib with 5, 25 and 45 degree offsets. An optional heavy configuration counterweight package (28,200 lb. /12,791 kg) provides increased lifting performance at longer radiuses.

With an operating weight of 103,900 lbs. (47,128 kg), the GTC-550 can ship in one standard truckload. The machine is powered by a Cummins Tier 4f, Euromot stage IV QSB6.7 diesel engine rated 260 hp (194 kW) @ 2,200 rpm. The GTC-550 boasts a maximum unladen gradeability of 85 percent, and an unladen ground pressure of 9.3 psi (0.65 kg/cm2).

All Tadano Mantis GTC models are equipped with OPTI-WIDTH, allowing limitless combinations of symmetrical and asymmetrical track width setups with no requirement for pinning of the track frames in fixed positions. OPTI-WIDTH load charts for asymmetrically positioned tracks can increase lifting capacity over 30 percent compared to the symmetrical tracks. All models feature pick-and-carry capacity thru 360 degree and automatic switching load charts for operating on slopes up to 4 degrees.

For more information, visit www.mantiscranes.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.