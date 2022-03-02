(Tadano photo)

Tadano America Corporation has named RTL Equipment Inc. as an authorized distributor of Tadano rough-terrain, all-terrain and telescopic boom crawler cranes in Minnesota. This includes all-terrain cranes formerly under the Demag brand and telescopic boom crawlers formerly under the Mantis brand.

Since 2015, RTL Equipment has been an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes in Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Iowa-based company recently acquired a distributorship location in the Minneapolis Metro market to facilitate its Tadano expansion in the region.

"RTL has had a significant presence in the Minnesota crane market for a number of years. Securing distribution rights for Tadano and adding a full-service facility will greatly improve our ability to serve customers and provide a platform for growth within the Minnesota market," said Ben Steege, RTL vice president.

"I have directly worked with RTL's management team in various capacities over the past eight years," said Dean Barley, Tadano America Corporation president and chief operating officer. "RTL has always done a great job representing the Tadano brand and has a proven track record for providing quality service to customers. We are excited to see Tadano's continued growth and success with RTL's support in Minnesota."

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

