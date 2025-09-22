Tadano introduces 60-ton GTC-600-2 crane. Features like Opti-Width, high lifting capacities and transport efficiency on one truck make it ideal for various construction applications. Equipped with advanced systems and a Cummins Tier 4f engine, it promises enhanced performance and user experience.

Tadano introduced the latest addition to its GTC Series of telescopic boom crawler cranes, the 60-ton GTC-600-2.

This crane will replace the 55-ton GTC-550 in the Tadano GTC lineup. The GTC-600-2 features a 113.8 ft. full power boom, 28.9 ft./49.9 ft. extension and jib, Opti-Width and lifting capacities up to 4 degrees out of level with full pick and carry. The new 60-ton TBC also is a transport solution for its owners, as it is still a one-truck machine.

Tadano Mantis Corporation COO Reagan Bull describes the potential of the GTC-600-2, "Our latest addition to the GTC Series provides incredible value for its users," Bull said. "It's the only 60-ton capacity teleboom crawler that is transported on one truck, plus it has incredible job versatility. The GTC-600-2 will excel in core applications like bridge/heavy civil, power transmission and foundation construction, while being appealing for lift crane-based markets as well."

The GTC-600-2 has the same valuable features as its 55-ton predecessor — jib capacities to 2.5 degrees out of level, dual hook operation with auxiliary nose sheave or jib, powerful winches with 16 mm rope, remote control for all rigging operations standard, best in class gradeability at 85 percent — and also boasts an improved swing system. The new closed-loop hydrostatic system will provide operators with smooth and precise control, according to Tadano.

In addition, the GTC-600-2 uses the full capabilities of the Tadano AML-C rated capacity indicator and has operating load charts for 0.5 degree, 1.5 degree, 2.5 degree and 4 degree slope with automatic out of level load chart switching based on the cranes position on the job site. It also is possible for the operator to set work zone limits for swing angle, height and radius and the crane has functional soft stops as operation approaches these pre-set limits.

"Customers have come to expect and rely on our proven and reliable systems, including efficiency, ease of use, reliability and rapid deployment of machines," said Allen Kadow, Tadano product manager of telescopic and lattice boom crawler cranes. "The new GTC-600-2 will exceed expectations with its versatility, outstanding features and manufacturer support."

The GTC-600-2 is powered by a Cummins Tier 4f, Euromot stage IV QSB6.7 diesel engine rated 260 hp at 2,200 rpm. An optional heavy configuration (28,200 lbs) counterweight package provides increased lifting performance at longer radiuses.

