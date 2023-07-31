Carl Stickels (L), Northeast region business manager for Takeuchi-US, and Mark Butler, president of Butler Equipment, celebrate their companies’ new partnership next to Butler’s personal Takeuchi TL250 compact track loader.

Butler Equipment is the latest addition to Takeuchi's growing dealer network following its acquisition of the Takeuchi business previously held by Terry W. Kahle in Knox, Pa.

Additional Butler Equipment locations in Harmony and New Castle, Pa., also will serve both new and existing customers in western Pennsylvania.

All three Butler Equipment branches will provide rentals, sales and service support of Takeuchi's full line of compact excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders.

Butler Equipment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Huston Group, has been in business since 1899. The staff at Butler pride themselves on always making customer satisfaction their number-one priority. Mark Butler, president of Butler Equipment, said that representing Takeuchi will help the company build upon its customer-focused tradition.

"We know that in this business, it's about more than the equipment — it's about listening to the customer and providing them with what they need," said Butler. "We're always striving to exceed our customers' expectations with extensive knowledge about a wide range of products and services. With Takeuchi's top-quality machines, attachments and dealer support, we'll be able to provide our customers with equipment solutions that can truly help improve their productivity and profitability."

Each Butler Equipment branch will have Takeuchi equipment and parts in stock, a dedicated and fully trained Takeuchi sales staff and an in-house, factory-trained technician to provide professional equipment service.

"Many thanks to Terry Kahle for his partnership and support that spanned over two decades," said John Vranches, division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "Butler Equipment has an outstanding reputation in the markets they serve and will deliver the quality support that Kahle customers have come to expect. Over the years, they've become true experts in equipment sales and rentals because they work hard to match their customers to the right machines for their specific needs.

"To Butler, it's not about simply selling or renting equipment — it's about providing an enjoyable, seamless experience that keeps customers coming back time and time again. We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Butler Equipment."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories