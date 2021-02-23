The location at 295 South Redwood Rd. in North Salt Lake will carry Takeuchi’s full line of excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders for sale and rental.

Takeuchi-US has added EquipmentShare of North Salt Lake, Utah, to its growing North American dealer network. Like EquipmentShare's Columbia, Mo., facility, the location at 295 South Redwood Rd. in North Salt Lake will carry Takeuchi's full line of excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders for sale and rental. It also will offer replacement parts and serve as an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center for customers throughout a seven-county region in north central Utah.

Founded by construction and equipment industry veterans in 2014, EquipmentShare offers and supports various heavy equipment product lines. The company has locations throughout the United States that offer an ecosystem of digital and equipment solutions — including new and used equipment rental and retail sales — that helps contractors increase productivity and get the most out of their equipment.

"Since we began carrying the Takeuchi line at our Columbia, Missouri, location in July 2020, we've been consistently impressed with Takeuchi's quality equipment, customer focus and dealer support," said Jabbok Schlacks, president and CEO of EquipmentShare. "Takeuchi knows what today's equipment owners and operators are looking for in a machine — durability, comfort and productivity. We're pleased to now offer their equipment in the Salt Lake City area, and we expect that our customers there will quickly come to appreciate the difference a Takeuchi machine can make."

EquipmentShare will add additional compact/utility equipment sales professionals at the North Salt Lake location, each equipped with a truck and trailer to transport machines to various locations as needed. The location's rental sales representatives will be trained specifically on Takeuchi equipment, and all sales professionals will attend an annual sales training at Takeuchi's U.S. headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga. EquipmentShare will provide factory trained service technicians to ensure quality service and repairs are available to the Takeuchi customer base.

"Our experience working with EquipmentShare has been extremely positive," said Henry Lawson, director of sales of Takeuchi-US. "They've done an excellent job representing our equipment in Missouri, and we have no doubt that they will provide great sales and support for Takeuchi customers in the growing Salt Lake City market."

For more information on Takeuchi dealers, visit locator.takechi-us.com.

For more information on Takeuchi track loaders, excavators and wheel loaders, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

