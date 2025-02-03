List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Takeuchi Adds Two Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment Locations

    Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment in Georgia now sells and services Takeuchi equipment at two new locations, expanding their brand and customer reach. The family-owned business has grown over 30 years, offering tractors, construction equipment, and rentals with a focus on customer service and long-term relationships. Takeuchi-US is pleased to have them join as a dealer.

    Mon February 03, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Takeuchi


    Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment locations at 1229 Russell Parkway in Valdosta, Ga., and 2122 Bemiss Road in Warner Robins, Ga., will now sell and service Takeuchi equipment.
    Takeuchi photo
    "We've been in business for 30 years, and we feel we have great market penetration, all the way from Macon to the Florida line," said Ray Hedgecock, president of Powerhouse Equipment. "We're in the process of expanding each of our locations, and we believe that taking on the Takeuchi product line will help us continue to grow our brand."

    Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment is a family-owned business launched by Ray and Russ Hedgecock in May 1993. Since then, the Hedgecocks have brought a long-time employee, Raymond Mullins, on as an additional co-owner. Today, Powerhouse Equipment has a total of four locations that were originally lawn and garden retail stores that have expanded to offer tractors, construction equipment and rentals. Over the past three decades, the business has grown to employ 57 individuals, several of whom are third-generation employees. Powerhouse's motto has always been, "We are in the easy business," meaning that it's the company's goal to make every element of the buying and ownership process easier for its customers.

    "Powerhouse has always taken pride in creating long-term relationships with their customers, which include landscaping and construction contractors," said Eric Wenzel, Southeast regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "Their staff provides excellent service during and after the sale, and that's helped Powerhouse develop a very positive reputation throughout the region. We're very pleased to have them join the Takeuchi dealer family."

    For more information, visit PowerhouseEquip.com.




