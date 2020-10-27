--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Takeuchi Announces Dittamore Implement as Its Newest Dealer

Tue October 27, 2020 - Midwest Edition #22
Takeuchi

(Dittamore Implement photo)
(Dittamore Implement photo)



Takeuchi-US has introduced Dittamore Implement as a new dealer in Teutopolis, Ill. The dealer specializes in machinery sales, product support and service. Founded in 1975, Dittamore Implement is a family-owned business.

Dittamore Implement will carry Takeuchi's full lineup, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service and parts to customers throughout its region.

"We're very familiar with the Takeuchi brand, and we know the brand will do really well with our customers," said Mike Dittamore, CEO of Dittamore Implement. "Takeuchi products continue to gain momentum in the market, and customers have come to love their products for their durability and operator comfort. We are excited to have them as part of our equipment business."

"We are very pleased to have Dittamore Implement join our Takeuchi family," said Henry Lawson, director of dealer sales of Takeuchi-US. "We know they will do a great job representing our brand and taking care of new and existing Takeuchi customers."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



Business News Illinois Takeuchi