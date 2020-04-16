--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Takeuchi Announces Synergy Equipment as New Dealer

Thu April 16, 2020 - Southeast Edition #9
Takeuchi-US



Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has introduced Synergy Equipment as a new dealer. Synergy Equipment will be the exclusive Takeuchi dealer supporting the Macon, Ga., market. The company also has 18 other locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. The dealer specializes in machinery sales, product support and rental of construction equipment.

Synergy Equipment will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental to customers throughout middle Georgia.

Established in 2012, Synergy Equipment provides multiple lines of equipment manufacturers for a wide variety of customers from large commercial construction to local contractors.

"We're very familiar with the Takeuchi brand with its U.S. headquarters only a few hours north of us, and we know the brand will do really well with our customers here," said Jeff Karter, chief operating officer of Synergy Equipment. "Takeuchi products continue to gain momentum in the market, and customers have come to love their products for their durability and operator comfort. We are excited to feature them at our Macon location."

"There is a reason Synergy Equipment has expanded so much throughout the southeast — the dealer is well established by doing what is best for its customers," said Henry Lawson, director of dealer sales at Takeuchi-US. "We are excited to work with such a prestigious dealer and we fully believe our products will do very well at its Macon location."

About Takeuchi

Takeuchi is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of an extensive line of compact track loaders, compact excavators, compact wheel loaders and skid steer loaders. Founded in 1963, Takeuchi was the first company to introduce the compact excavator to North America, setting the stage for one of the highest growth product segments ever introduced in the compact equipment market. The compact excavator has become a main line product for both rental and construction/utility companies. Takeuchi continued to lead the compact construction industry with the introduction of the first compact track loader to North America.



