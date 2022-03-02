List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Takeuchi Buys Kobelco Manufacturing Plant in Moore, S.C.

Wed March 02, 2022 - National Edition
Nikkei Asia


Takeuchi Manufacturing sells more than 90 percent of its track loaders in the United States. (Takeuchi Manufacturing photo)
Takeuchi Manufacturing sells more than 90 percent of its track loaders in the United States. (Takeuchi Manufacturing photo)

Construction equipment builder Takeuchi Manufacturing has agreed to purchase an American factory from a Japanese peer in a deal it expects to boost its production capacity for a key type of equipment sold in the American market by about 40 percent.

Takeuchi is acquiring the Kobelco Construction Machinery plant in Moore, S.C., for $34.35 million.

The purchase by one of the world's biggest makers of mini-excavators positions the company to capture more U.S. demand for equipment to build houses and infrastructure.

Plans call for producing track loaders, a bulldozer-like category of small construction machinery, at the newly acquired plant. Operations are expected to begin in 2022, Takeuchi said.

The company, which competes with names like Caterpillar and Bobcat in track loaders, plans to continue production in Japan even after the South Carolina plant starts up. Takeuchi will carry out up to 70 percent of the production process in Japan and complete the work in the United States for faster deliveries to its biggest market.

The company builds track loaders at its headquarters factory in Sakaki, northwest of Tokyo in Nagano Prefecture. More than 90 percent of the loaders made there are sold in the American market.

Kobe Steel-owned Kobelco had shut down the South Carolina factory after trouble with emissions certifications for hydraulic excavator engines.

Takeuchi said additional investments in the plant are possible after the acquisition.

Unusually for a Japanese construction equipment maker, Takeuchi generates virtually all of its sales overseas.




Today's top stories

Ritchie Debuts New Inspection Tool During Annual Six-Day Auction in Orlando

Walsh Crews Prep for Next Phase of I-75 Mill Creek Expressway

How to Improve Job Site Metrics with Wearables

Crews Hit the Books in Marlborough, Mass.

Case Sponsors Jon Pardi's Tour

Muskox Eyes Market Expansion for Snowblower Attachment

Soil Connect Collaborates with SeedInvest, Allowing Members to Invest in Digital Marketplace for Soil, Aggregates

JE Dunn Builds Kansas City Zoo's New $75M Aquarium



 

Read more about...

Business News South Carolina Takeuchi






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo