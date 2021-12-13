List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Takeuchi Expands Dealer Network With Three New GT Mid Atlantic Locations

Mon December 13, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Takeuchi


GT Mid Atlantic will now offer Takeuchi equipment at three additional dealer locations in Folcroft, Pa.; Vineland, N.J.; and Freehold, N.J. Each will sell and support Takeuchi's compact equipment, including excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders.

These locations now join GT Mid Atlantic's current Takeuchi sales and service locations in Baltimore, Aberdeen, Upper Marlboro and Frederick, Md., as well as Folcroft, Pa.

An entity of Groff Tractor Holdings LLC, GT Mid Atlantic serves Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and the Philadelphia area. The company prides itself on employing strong sales and service teams with decades of experience in the equipment industry.

All GT Mid Atlantic locations stock a variety of new, used and rental equipment and attachments for customers in the construction, demolition, landscaping and maintenance and government agencies.

"Since 2018, we've consistently been one of Takeuchi's Top 10 market share dealers in the United States," said Pat Sherwood, president of GT Mid Atlantic. "Takeuchi has provided us with the quality equipment and support that we've needed to be successful, and that's why we're now representing their product line at these three additional locations. We look forward to providing even more customers with durable, comfortable and productive Takeuchi equipment that can help them do their jobs better, faster and easier."

GT Mid Atlantic will hire a dedicated compact sales specialist at each of the three new locations to focus on Takeuchi machines, drive sales and rentals, conduct demos and build customer relationships in those markets. All sales personnel will attend a special sales training class conducted by Takeuchi's business manager and regional product manager. GT Mid Atlantic also will send staff to Takeuchi's corporate sales training in Pendergrass, Ga., on an annual basis.

"GT Mid Atlantic is one of the most respected equipment sales and rental dealers in their densely populated region," said Henry Lawson, director of sales of Takeuchi-US. "Having them offer Takeuchi machines and service at additional locations is absolutely integral in providing world-class service to our customers in that area. We're very pleased to add their locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to Takeuchi's growing family of dealers throughout North America."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




