Takeuchi Introduces Mountain Farm International as New Tenn. Dealer

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Takeuchi Introduces Mountain Farm International as New Tenn. Dealer

Mon January 13, 2020 - Southeast Edition #2
Takeuchi-US


Takeuchi’s TB280FR compact hydraulic excavator.
Takeuchi’s TB280FR compact hydraulic excavator.

Takeuchi-US has announced Mountain Farm International as a new dealer. Located in Crossville, Tenn., the dealer will provide sales, service, parts and rental to customers throughout Middle Tennessee.

Carrying the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, skid steer loaders, track loaders and wheel loaders, Mountain Farm's primary customer base is agricultural, landscaping and small to medium contractors.

In business since 1981, the company originally started up as a tractor and equipment dealership in the upper Cumberland area. Hired as president in 2010, Brandon Robbins became the sole owner in 2015 and his experience opened new doors for Mountain Farm. Since then, they purchased eight acres on Interstate 40. In addition to constructing a new facility, Mountain Farm expanded its offerings from parts, sales and service to rental, field support and service, and direct shipping on parts.

"The team here understands the importance of service and sales and we work tirelessly to ensure we are exceeding our customers' expectations," Robbins said. "Takeuchi is also very customer focused and known for its service and are a perfect fit for our lineup. We are excited to introduce these machines to our customers."

"Mountain Farm has been around nearly four decades and is well known throughout Tennessee for going above and beyond for the customer," said Kim Robinson, director of dealer development at Takeuchi. "Our equipment will open new opportunities in growing its landscape, construction and rental customers."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Mountain Farm International Takeuchi Tennessee