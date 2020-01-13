Takeuchi Introduces Mountain Farm International as New Tenn. Dealer

Takeuchi’s TB280FR compact hydraulic excavator.

Takeuchi-US has announced Mountain Farm International as a new dealer. Located in Crossville, Tenn., the dealer will provide sales, service, parts and rental to customers throughout Middle Tennessee.

Carrying the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, skid steer loaders, track loaders and wheel loaders, Mountain Farm's primary customer base is agricultural, landscaping and small to medium contractors.

In business since 1981, the company originally started up as a tractor and equipment dealership in the upper Cumberland area. Hired as president in 2010, Brandon Robbins became the sole owner in 2015 and his experience opened new doors for Mountain Farm. Since then, they purchased eight acres on Interstate 40. In addition to constructing a new facility, Mountain Farm expanded its offerings from parts, sales and service to rental, field support and service, and direct shipping on parts.

"The team here understands the importance of service and sales and we work tirelessly to ensure we are exceeding our customers' expectations," Robbins said. "Takeuchi is also very customer focused and known for its service and are a perfect fit for our lineup. We are excited to introduce these machines to our customers."

"Mountain Farm has been around nearly four decades and is well known throughout Tennessee for going above and beyond for the customer," said Kim Robinson, director of dealer development at Takeuchi. "Our equipment will open new opportunities in growing its landscape, construction and rental customers."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.