Takeuchi Names Cobb County Tractor's Bill Smith Top Dealer Salesperson of 2020

Wed June 02, 2021 - National Edition
Takeuchi-US


(L-R): John Vranches of Takeuchi presents Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor with his award for being Takeuchi’s top dealer salesperson in 2020 while Takeuchi’s Steve DePriest and Austin Smith look on.
(L-R): John Vranches of Takeuchi presents Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor with his award for being Takeuchi’s top dealer salesperson in 2020 while Takeuchi’s Steve DePriest and Austin Smith look on.

Takeuchi-US has recognized Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta, Ga., as its top-performing dealer salesperson in North America for the year 2020.

This marks the fourth time Smith has taken top honors as Takeuchi's Salesperson of the Year after ranking number one again in retail sales for North America.

"Bill is an outstanding salesperson, and no doubt, his efforts over the years have helped Cobb County Tractor and Takeuchi experience greater success in the Southeast region," said Steve DePriest, Southeast regional business manager of Takeuchi.

"He is a consummate professional who focuses on listening to his customers and helping them find just the right solution for their unique needs and situations. When customers work with Bill, they can rest assured that he is going to do everything he can to make their experience with Cobb County Tractor the best it can possibly be. I speak for all of us at Takeuchi when I congratulate Bill on yet another incredible performance in 2020."

Cobb County Tractor has served customers in Marietta and the surrounding Metro Atlanta area since 1955. The dealer sells new and used equipment and provides parts, service and rentals. For more than six decades, Cobb County Tractor has focused on complete customer satisfaction, helping generations of customers find the right equipment to help them improve their productivity and efficiency.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this award from Takeuchi for the fourth time," said Smith. "I truly enjoy what I do and representing the Takeuchi line continues to be a pleasure. Their broad range of high-quality equipment and attachments makes it easy to provide customers with exactly what they need to do their jobs better, faster and easier. I sincerely thank Steve DePriest and everyone at Takeuchi for their support."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




