Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Takeuchi Recognizes Parman Tractor as North American Dealer With Largest Market Share Growth

Thu May 06, 2021 - National Edition
Takeuchi-US


Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. Paul Wade, regional business manager of Takeuchi, presented the award to Parman Tractor Salesman Scott Syler.
Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. Paul Wade, regional business manager of Takeuchi, presented the award to Parman Tractor Salesman Scott Syler.

Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.

Parman Tractor has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts and rentals to customers throughout Tennessee since 2019.

"The team at Parman Tractor has truly gone above and beyond since becoming a Takeuchi dealer nearly two years ago," said Paul Wade, Midwest regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "Their focus on providing top-notch customer service and machine expertise has impressed equipment owners and operators throughout Tennessee, and they've done an excellent job of representing the Takeuchi line. We sincerely thank them for their outstanding contributions to Takeuchi's success in North America."

In April 2019, Parman Holdings acquired Cumberland Tractor & Equipment, retaining that company's sales, service and parts departments and employee expertise to launch the newly formed Parman Tractor & Equipment into the compact equipment industry. That same year, Parman Tractor built a new 20,000-sq.-ft. facility with 14 service bays, further solidifying its dedication to the Nashville market and surrounding region.

"Since joining the Takeuchi dealer family, we've worked hard to provide our customers with the highest standards of service and reliability. We sincerely appreciate our many customers and the efforts from our team of employee-owners," said Colin Hockenberger, general manager at Parman Tractor. "Being able to represent a top-quality product line like Takeuchi has made that transition virtually seamless. We're pleased to be presented with this award, and we thank Paul and the team at Takeuchi for their outstanding dealer support."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




Today's top stories

Industry Urges Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

Metro Overpass Collapses in Mexico City, Leaving Many Dead, Injured

Five Stand-On Skid Steer Attachments to Invest In

Pegasus Link Constructors Leads $1.7B Project

Doosan Bobcat Helps Professionals Build a Better Tomorrow With Mobile Training Lab

Bobcat Company, Country Artist Justin Moore Announce Partnership, Fan Sweepstakes

Hall County, Ga., the Site of Seven Current or Future Road Projects

VIDEO: Volvo CE Delivers Its Version of the Factory 4 Tomorrow



 

Read more about...

Awards Parman Tractor & Equipment Takeuchi Tennessee






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo