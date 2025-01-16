Derek Koontz has been appointed as the National Accounts Manager at Takeuchi-US, leading sales development and managing existing accounts while seeking new ones. With over a decade of sales management experience, Koontz aims to help the company achieve its sales objectives in North America. Takeuchi's Director of Sales and Marketing praises Koontz's expertise, emphasizing his client-focused approach and ability to introduce new products.

Takeuchi-US has appointed Derek Koontz as its national accounts manager. Koontz will manage sales development and activity on existing national accounts as well as prospect for new accounts.

Koontz also will be responsible for forecasting and achieving Takeuchi's sales objectives in the United States and Canada.

"I'm really excited to join the Takeuchi-US team," said Koontz. "I've enjoyed growing my sales management experience over the past 10 years, and I feel like my previous roles have prepared me well for this newest challenge. I'm looking forward to putting what I've learned to work for Takeuchi."

Koontz comes to Takeuchi from a previous role as a senior director of national accounts for a manufacturer of aerial work platforms. His other experience includes a tenure as vice president of sales for an industrial equipment dealer.

"Derek is a very focused and driven professional," said Jeffrey Ratliff, director of sales and marketing of Takeuchi-US. "His ability to build relationships with both internal and external customers is a great fit for our national account manager role. Derek has also demonstrated a knack for introducing products and educating clients. His solution-oriented approach will be a true benefit to Takeuchi as we continue to grow in the U.S."

