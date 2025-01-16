List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Takeuchi-US Hires Derek Koontz as National Accounts Manager

    Derek Koontz has been appointed as the National Accounts Manager at Takeuchi-US, leading sales development and managing existing accounts while seeking new ones. With over a decade of sales management experience, Koontz aims to help the company achieve its sales objectives in North America. Takeuchi's Director of Sales and Marketing praises Koontz's expertise, emphasizing his client-focused approach and ability to introduce new products.

    Thu January 16, 2025 - National Edition
    Takeuchi-US


    Derek Koontz
    Photo courtesy of Takeuchi
    Derek Koontz

    Takeuchi-US has appointed Derek Koontz as its national accounts manager. Koontz will manage sales development and activity on existing national accounts as well as prospect for new accounts.

    Koontz also will be responsible for forecasting and achieving Takeuchi's sales objectives in the United States and Canada.

    "I'm really excited to join the Takeuchi-US team," said Koontz. "I've enjoyed growing my sales management experience over the past 10 years, and I feel like my previous roles have prepared me well for this newest challenge. I'm looking forward to putting what I've learned to work for Takeuchi."

    Koontz comes to Takeuchi from a previous role as a senior director of national accounts for a manufacturer of aerial work platforms. His other experience includes a tenure as vice president of sales for an industrial equipment dealer.

    "Derek is a very focused and driven professional," said Jeffrey Ratliff, director of sales and marketing of Takeuchi-US. "His ability to build relationships with both internal and external customers is a great fit for our national account manager role. Derek has also demonstrated a knack for introducing products and educating clients. His solution-oriented approach will be a true benefit to Takeuchi as we continue to grow in the U.S."

    For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com.




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing Works On $101M I-81 Widening Project in Virginia

    VIDEO: Fourth Generation Leads Company Into Second Century

    Case 580EV Electric Backhoe Loader Wins Good Design Award

    VIDEO: Maryland Approves $75M Contract for Consortium to Manage Key Bridge's Rebuild

    Illinois Tollway $534M I-490 Project Continues

    Feds Award $25M Grant to Transform Jersey City's 12th Street Corridor at Holland Tunnel

    Bobcat Showcases New Backhoe Loader, Essential Construction Equipment, Attachments at World of Concrete 2025

    Federal Funds Totaling $25.8M Slated to Replace Readsboro Bridge in Southern Vermont



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Takeuchi