Chris Burdette has been named director of operations at the Takeuchi-US compact track loader production facility in Moore, S.C.

Burdette will oversee all functions at the facility, including safety, production, maintenance, procurement, financial control, budgeting and human resources. He will lead and mentor his staff, as well as work with the Takeuchi headquarters office to develop annual plans and policies for the Moore location, along with other duties as required.

"Takeuchi has such a bright culture that places safety and quality at center stage," Burdette said. "I am so excited to join an organization that's focused on innovation and scale but also works diligently to stay grounded, with transparency and integrity at its foundation."

Burdette comes to Takeuchi-US with more than two decades of experience spanning logistics, continuous improvement initiatives, manufacturing operations and quality integrations. His most recent role was as director of operations for a global instrumentation company, where he improved on-time delivery by 25 percent and the accuracy of customer communications by 50 percent.

"Chris has spent nearly 20 years working in a wide variety of manufacturing environments," said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. "Not only is he passionate about providing customers with the highest quality products, but he's also a leader who brings people together and encourages collaboration and growth. I'm looking forward to the positive energy he will bring to our South Carolina facility and its staff."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com.

