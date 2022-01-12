Guy Waggoner

Takeuchi-US has named Guy Waggoner as its new Western Region Business Manager (RBM). Waggoner will be responsible for all sales development activity and market share objectives in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Washington State, Idaho, California and Hawaii. His duties will include dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, collections, forecasting, promotions and national and direct accounts support.

"As Takeuchi continues to grow its presence in the Western U.S., we knew we needed to hire a regional business manager in that area who will provide the high level of administrative and sales support that our dealers need and deserve," said Shay Klusmeyer, division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "Guy's extensive heavy equipment experience, notable sales achievements and regional knowledge made him the clear choice for this position."

Based in Folsom, Calif., Waggoner comes to Takeuchi from his former role as West Coast regional sales manager of Hyundai Construction Equipment where he represented the company's excavators and wheel loaders.

"Takeuchi is a growing company, and I'm excited to help them achieve and exceed their sales goals in the Western U.S.," said Waggoner. "I have a real passion for the heavy equipment industry, and I look forward to working with Takeuchi dealers and introducing their customers to the many benefits that they can enjoy when they purchase Takeuchi machines."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

