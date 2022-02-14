Eric Wenzel

Takeuchi-US has named Eric Wenzel as its new southeast regional business manager (RBM).

Wenzel will be responsible for managing all sales activity in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. His duties will include dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions and the support of national and direct accounts.

"With our North American headquarters located in Georgia, the southeastern U.S. has always been a vital piece of our overall business considering the opportunity we have in the region," said John Vranches, eastern division sales manager of Takeuchi-US.

"Eric has a unique background that broadly spans sales and operations management in the equipment marketplace. He is a hands-on, solutions-oriented manager with a proven track record of developing strong relationships resulting in increased productivity and growth."

Based in the Savannah, Ga., area, Wenzel comes to Takeuchi from H&E Equipment Services where he served as a district manager responsible for multiple states. Prior to holding that position, he was a branch manager.

"I've spent my entire career expanding my sales and management experience in the industry," Wenzel said. "As I took on more responsibility over the years, I developed my problem solving, team building and customer relationship skills. I'm excited to take what I've learned and put it to work for Takeuchi, a growing company with a strong, customer-driven focus."

