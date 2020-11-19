Tamimi Rentals Invests in Grove Rough-Terrain Cranes

Celebrating the order (L-R) are: Manohar Nair (Kanoo); P.S. Chaudhuri (Kanoo); Mohammed F.S. Al-Tamimi (Tamimi Rentals); Ali Abdullah Kanoo (Kanoo); Manoj Tripathy (Kanoo); and Yasser Al Qattan (Kanoo).

Tamimi Rentals is using a large investment in Grove rough-terrain cranes to drive expansion at the company's construction division, specifically to help it win more work in oil and gas fields.

The 50 GRT8100 cranes will join the company's rental fleet that already includes more than 40 Grove all-terrain cranes, as well as a number of older rough-terrain cranes.

Grove rough-terrain cranes have long been the most popular choice for oil and gas work, with their reliability, strength and versatility ensuring the widest possible job scope on oilfields.

Mohammed Fahad S Al-Tamimi, CEO of Fahad S Al Tamimi & Partners Co (Tamimi Rentals), said the GRT8100 offered a range of advantages.

"We chose Grove GRT8100 rough-terrain cranes because they have a very good load chart which is about 25 percent stronger than competitive machines," he said.

"We also liked the precise and customizable movements that the crane control system [CCS] offers. Having close control is very important when lifting complex and expensive equipment around oil rigs. In addition, we know that Grove cranes are reliable, having operated many all-terrain and rough-terrain cranes from the company down the years and we have a strong relationship with our local dealer, Kanoo Machinery."

The first GRT8100 cranes have already been delivered, with others to follow over the coming months. They will be dispatched to a range of job sites where typical lifts will include placing heavy machinery at shorter radii, for example when moving rigs, or lighter picks, working with fully extended booms for longer periods.

Given the variety of projects lined up for the GRT8100 cranes, Tamimi Rentals will be able to take full advantage of the crane's 110 ton (100 t) maximum capacity combined with a five-section, full power boom that extends up to 154 ft. (47 m), and which can increase its length to 210 ft. (64 m) with the use of a jib. Power comes from a Cummins QSB6.7L engine and the model offers an overall GVW of nearly 60 tons (55 t).

Tamimi Rentals currently runs a range of Grove all-terrain cranes from the manufacturer's 4, 5, 6 and 7-axle categories, as well as a number of rough-terrain cranes, some of which were purchased several decades ago. All of these were supplied via Kanoo Machinery, and the close partnership between the two companies was another reason for this latest large purchase, as Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo, explained.

"Tamimi Rentals has been our customer for a long time and we appreciate their continued confidence in Kanoo and Manitowoc with this latest investment," he said. "We hope to strengthen our partnership and continue to provide exceptional service in the years to come."

Fahad S Al Tamimi & Partners Co (Tamimi Rentals) is a 100 percent Saudi-owned business, offering a range of cranes and heavy equipment rental services from its headquarters in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

Kanoo Machinery is one of the leading equipment suppliers in the Gulf and has been in business more than 50 years. It serves a diverse range of industrial sectors supplying a wide range of equipment and consumables from the world's leading manufacturers. Aside from Grove mobile cranes, its equipment portfolio includes general construction, material handling, maintenance, agriculture, welding and industrial equipment along with diesel and gas engines. It offers a comprehensive network of workshops, parts stores and mobile service facilities throughout the Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula.

