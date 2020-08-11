Tandem RTC-80160s Work on Phase One of Toronto Expressway

Frederick G. Gardiner Expressway is an 11 mi. east-west expressway running alongside Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada.

The Strategic Rehabilitation Plan by the city of Toronto will revitalize the 62-year-old expressway in multiple phases. The contractor for the first phase of the project is using bridge building methods (like pre-fabrication) to accelerate construction and lessen noise and environmental impact.

Two 160-ton (145-mt) Link-Belt RTC-80160 Series II rough terrain cranes lift and remove existing steel and concrete expressway deck sections and replace with new fabricated deck panels. The new concrete deck panels lifted in tandem weigh between 50-110 tons and span 65 to 137 ft. (20 – 42 m).

Phase 1 includes complete replacement of steel girders and concrete for existing on-ramps and road decking between Lower Jarvis and Cherry Streets. Poured-in-place deck panels are built on-site east of Cherry Street in quality and climate controlled canopies.

Approximately 400 sections of deck panel will be constructed and lifted into place, and the Link-Belt rough terrain cranes are part of the fleet performing the rehabilitation.

According to a site superintendent on the project, "We chose the RTC-80160s because of their agility and ability to turn under a small footprint. They are very easy to maneuver into place and are easy to setup. I also like where they put the counterweights. It's very compact."

Initial construction of Phase 1 includes westbound lanes and ramps, requiring two open lanes in each direction for commuter traffic. Crews will primarily work on a 24/7 basis to accelerate the project and reduce the length of construction.

In roughly 8 months, the contractor has logged 1,200 hours on both RTC-80160 Series II.

"The cranes have handled the transitions and elevation changes very well. They are sturdy, and the sight lines are exceptional for early morning and overnight work," said the crane operator.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.