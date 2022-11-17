List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Taylor Construction Equipment is Now Dealer of Peninsula Technologies' Loadscan Product Line

Thu November 17, 2022 - National Edition
Taylor Construction Equipment


Taylor Construction Equipment will sell, service and support the Loadscan product line in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Taylor Construction Equipment, a distributor of multiple lines of construction equipment, including Bell Articulated Trucks and the full line of Hyundai Construction Equipment, recently signed a dealer agreement with Peninsula Technologies to sell, service and support the Loadscan product line in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Loadscan invented and patented the original load volume scanning system more than 20 years ago. Since then, it has become the market leader in providing fast and accurate load information. Its advanced volume scanning and measurement systems provide the detailed information necessary to optimize production loading and throughput.

Loadscan provides the technology and equipment to help improve operational and financial performance. Loadscan satisfies the growing demand for reliable and accurate load measurement across a wide range of job sites and material moving projects.

Loadscan users are confident that when a load is measured, it is accurate to +/- 1 percent.

Robert Taylor, president of Taylor Construction Equipment, said, "We are excited to add Loadscan to our product portfolio and represent Loadscan in our service area. Loadscan's exceptional product line is an asset to the industries we serve."

Taylor Sudden Service, its service arm, backs all of Taylor Construction Equipment's products, which now includes the Loadscan product line.

For more information, visit www.taylorconstructionequipment.com.




