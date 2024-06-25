List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Taylor Machine Works' Battery Electric Zero-Emission Top Handlers Go into Operation at Yusen Terminals at Port of Los Angeles

    Tue June 25, 2024 - West Edition
    Taylor Machine Works


    Executive Director Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles, with the Port of Los Angeles Administration.
    Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works
    Executive Director Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles, with the Port of Los Angeles Administration.
    Executive Director Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles, with the Port of Los Angeles Administration.   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works) (L-R) are David Turner, vice president of Yusen Terminals; Robert Taylor, president and COO of Taylor Machine Works; and Alan McCorkle, president and CEO of Yusen Terminals, pictured with the ZLC 996 electric loaded container top handler lift trucks.   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works) (L-R) are Matt Hillyer, vice president of manufacturing and engineering, Taylor Machine Works Inc.; Hal Nowell, director of sales, Taylor Machine Works Inc.; Robert Taylor, president and COO, Taylor Machine Works Inc.; Spencer Pope, product manager of grant acquisitions/ engineering & sales coordinator, Taylor Machine Works Inc.; and Marshall Boydstun engineering group leader, electric vehicles, Taylor Machine Works Inc.   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works) President and COO Robert Taylor of Taylor Machine Works speaking at the press conference at Yusen Terminals, where the first five commercially available battery electric zero emission top handlers go into operation at the Port of Los Angeles.   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works)

    History was made with Taylor Machine Works Inc., a manufacturer of material handling equipment, providing the first five commercially available battery electric zero emissions top handlers to Yusen Terminals, a leading provider of marine terminal services at the Port of Los Angeles.

    These five commercially available top handlers are the first to go into operation in the nation and will dramatically reduce Yusen's carbon footprint, and pioneer a greener future for port operations nationwide, according to the manufacturer.

    Built by skilled union members in the USA, these innovative machines mark a significant milestone in Yusen Terminals' ongoing commitment to sustainability. These machines will be operated by members of the ILWU Local 13 at the marine terminal in the Port of Los Angeles. Later this year, Yusen Terminals will receive three more Taylor electric top handlers, transitioning 25 percent of Yusen's top handler fleet to zero-emission.

    The press conference held at the Yusen Terminals' San Pedro, Calif., facility, brought together city and port officials, local agencies, union and community leaders, representatives of the Consulate General of Japan and individuals from the freight industry to commemorate this monumental achievement.

    Notable speakers at the event included City Councilmember Tim McOsker; Gene Seroka, executive director from the Port of Los Angeles; and President and CEO from Taylor Machine Works Inc., Robert Taylor.

    "As an American manufacturer in Mississippi, we are honored that Yusen Terminals allowed us to be their supplier of this equipment for their Zero Emissions Journey," Taylor said.

    "These all-electric cargo top handlers are the culmination of years of rigorous, real-world prototype testing and development here at our port," said Seroka. "I commend Yusen Terminals for its vision and leadership. Our collective commitment to pursuing this technology has paid off, helping prove this equipment's commercial viability."

    "We are thrilled to unveil the world's first electric top handlers, representing a significant leap forward in our commitment to sustainability," said Alan McCorkle, president and CEO of Yusen Terminals. "At YTI, we believe in leading by example and setting new standards for environmental responsibility in our industry. With the introduction of these electric top handlers, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint and continuing to support our local workforce; but also pioneering a greener future for global port operations."

    The five new electric Taylor ZLC 996 Electric Loaded Container Top Handler Lift Trucks boast a remarkable 90,000 lb. capacity, ensuring efficient handling of heavy containers within the port. Designed to operate for up to 18 hours on a single charge, these top handlers offer extended operational time, maximizing productivity while minimizing environmental impact, the manufacturer said.

    For more information, visit www.taylorforklifts.com




