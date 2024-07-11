List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    TCC-2500 Lifts Roof Panels for Large Distribution Facility

    Thu July 11, 2024 - National Edition
    Link-Belt Cranes


    Photo courtesy of Link-Belt
    Photo courtesy of Link-Belt
    To accomplish roof panel placement of the entire 700,000-sq.-ft. project, Smith Erectors has fitted the TCC-2500 with one or both lattice fly extensions (depending on the radius requirement) when erecting the fly to give the TCC-2500 the greatest reach possible.
    To accomplish roof panel placement of the entire 700,000-sq.-ft. project, Smith Erectors has fitted the TCC-2500 with one or both lattice fly extensions (depending on the radius requirement) when erecting the fly to give the TCC-2500 the greatest reach possible.   (Photo courtesy of Link-Belt) The TCC-2500 works from the north side of the new facility.   (Photo courtesy of Link-Belt) The TCC-2500 with lattice boom extensions works from the north side of the facility.   (Photo courtesy of Link-Belt)

    Smith Erectors of Markle, Ind., is utilizing the reach and versatility of two Link-Belt telescopic cranes — the TCC-2500 and the ATC-3275 — for construction of a new 700,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing and distribution facility. The facility is for Diamond Pet Foods and represents a $259 million investment in a facility in Rushville, Ind.

    Construction is set for completion by the end of 2024.

    "We have the TCC-2500 and ATC-3275 on-site to set all the internal steel structure for this building. Then we are lifting insulated metal panels for the walls and insulated metal panels for the roof primarily with the TCC-2500," said Jason Moore, crane operator at Smith Erectors.

    Added Reach

    Smith Erectors is utilizing the long reach of the TCC-2500 for placement of roof panels of the 600-by-1,200-ft. distribution center. To accomplish roof panel placement of the entire 700,000-sq.-ft. project, Smith Erectors has fitted the TCC-2500 with one or both lattice fly extensions (depending on the radius requirement) when erecting the fly to give the TCC-2500 the greatest reach possible.

    By inserting one or both 25-ft. lattice fly extensions, the TCC-2500 is able to place panels up to a 260-ft. radius by traveling up and down the 600-ft. length of the building.

    "This TCC-2500 really is a beast. When you add in all of the lattice extensions with the fly, it can work at a really great radius," Moore said.

    Photo courtesy of Link-Belt

    The TCC-2500 works from the north side of the new facility.

    Smith Erectors has broken the roof schedule into three sections, giving the TCC-2500 three locations to work from: both 600-ft. lengths of the building and the middle of the building.

    "We left a hole in the middle of the building for the TCC-2500 to travel inside on the finished concrete and place panels roughly 160 feet in either direction. We're obviously obstructed with our boom angle, but that lets us do the whole building with the TCC-2500," Moore said.

    The ATC-3275 placed most of the initial steel structure of the facility. Each bay, roughly 60 ft. wide, is lifted into place and weighs approximately 60,000 lbs.

    "These are both just handy cranes for this kind of work. The computers both set up easily — You can set your limits easily — especially when working with roof obstructions," Moore said.

    Photo courtesy of Link-Belt

    The TCC-2500 with lattice boom extensions works from the north side of the facility.

    For more information, visit linkbelt.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




