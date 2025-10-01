Texas-based Fluor used two Link-Belt TCC-2500 cranes for the I-35 Capital Express South Project, efficiently lifting 148,000-lb. beams for HOV lanes. The cranes' advanced features and operator controls made them a reliable choice for the demanding project.

Link-Belt photo The project will add approximately nine miles of dual high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes along I-35, stretching between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and SH 45 Southeast.

When Texas-based Fluor took on the $548 million I-35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas, they sought an investment that could handle serious lifting with long-term reliability.

To meet that challenge, Fluor purchased two Link-Belt TCC-2500 telescopic crawler cranes, delivered in early summer 2025 by Link-Belt Cranes dealer Holt Crane & Equipment.

They proved their worth immediately, each logging over 500 engine hours within their first two months. These 250-ton cranes are recognized as the template in the telecrawler market, offering lifting capacities in demanding applications. The project will add approximately nine miles of dual high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes along I-35, stretching between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and SH 45 Southeast.

Fluor works within allowable nightly lane closures from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. During these closures, the TCC-2500s work in tandem to lift and position prestressed concrete beams weighing up to 148,000 lbs. Some of these dual lifts are performed with pick and carry capabilities, showcasing the cranes' versatility.

Stationed in the median of I-35, they hoist these massive beams up to 60 ft. into the air to form the elevated managed lanes, all done with precision and power due to the TCC-2500s' operator-settable fine metering controls.

"These are rugged, robust cranes," said Kevin Wood, a Fluor lift director and a 32-year industry veteran. "They handle 170 feet of radius with ease and have the reach and capacity to set smaller precast decking just as smoothly."

Fluor operator, Donnel "DJ" Jammer, who has been operating cranes for 28 years, noted the crane's advanced camera system and in-cab display, which provides clear real-time views of the crane's surroundings even in low-light conditions. For lift setup, with just two simple taps on its Pulse 2.0 touchscreen, Jammer can select different boom extension modes, adjusting the number of telescoping sections that change the crane's rated capacities. The Pulse 2.0 display also allows him to monitor live ground bearing pressures and establish operator-settable alarms as needed.

"The 223 feet of greaseless main boom has really shined," Wood said. "It's got quite the capacities at radius even over the taller bridge spans."

Wood added that these capacities have proven ideal for reaching over the bridge caps on the dual heavy lifts. In addition, he said the TCC-2500s' robust undercarriage design allows the cranes to travel long spans along I-35 with ease.

Wood and Jammer appreciate the consistent design philosophy across Link-Belt Cranes' models, citing cab comfort, incredible capacities at radius and smooth hydraulic performance as key factors to the TCC-2500s' success on the job. Their combined experience underscores why Link-Belt Cranes' TCC-2500 remains a trusted choice for demanding infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

