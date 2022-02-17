Recently, Tractor and Equipment Company (TEC) promoted two longtime employees to new roles. DeVaughn Pettit took over the position of president from Chad Stracener, who is now the company's CEO.

"My top priority as CEO is focusing on our customers' product support experience," said Stracener. "We have a great responsibility to our customers to support the products we provide to them. We will continue to invest in our capabilities and search for new ways to partner with our customers."

Stracener began working for TEC during high school, spending summers in the parts and service departments. After graduating college, Stracener joined TEC full time in 2004. He spent the last 18 years working his way up through multiple departments before getting promoted to CEO.

"I've built personal relationships with our customers and understand how each department directly affects their business," said Stracener. "Our new president, DeVaughn Pettit, has a similar background and understands our company from top to bottom. He is a high-character, high-integrity individual that positively impacts our day-to-day operations."

Pettit has spent 23 years with TEC, most recently as the senior vice president and general manager of Georgia.

"Our customers know that I'll get in the trenches with them because I'm a boots-on-the-ground type of guy," said Pettit. "I put our customers' needs first. Whether it's a late-night phone call or driving them a part, I'll do what it takes to keep them running.

"TEC has a nearly 80-year history that is built on relationships," continued Pettit. "As president, I'm able to continue building relationships with current and new customers throughout TEC's entire footprint. My goal is to help our customers grow and overcome any changes, challenges or demands that come their way."

TEC's board of directors was responsible for promoting Stracener and Pettit. The board includes Ed Christian, Dan Stracener, Chad Stracener, Jeremy Tolbert, Brett Bussman, DeVaughn Pettit and Jamie Steele.

Today's top stories