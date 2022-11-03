Two associate members of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) have joined the organization's net zero initiative, The Road Forward. Midwestern technology companies Earthwave Technologies Inc. and M.U.C. Holdings LLC are the newest sponsors propelling the mission to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Earthwave joined NAPA in 2014. Since that time, Earthwave has worked with paving contractors across the country, revolutionizing materials management for asphalt contractors with customizable solutions that provide better visibility to manage cycle times, reduce trucking costs and increase production rates.

Its Fleetwatcher suite includes E-ticketing, materials management software with a mobile app, FMCSA-compliant E-logs and construction management solutions to improve efficiency. These components provide real-time tracking and status information not just to save costs, but also to decrease a contractor's environmental footprint.

"We at Earthwave are excited to support NAPA and our fellow members in this initiative," said Earthwave CEO Larry Baker. "The asphalt pavement industry has a long history of working together to solve complex issues and this is no different. Teamwork makes the dream work."

MUC, a remote company headquartered in Cincinnati with employees nationwide, recently joined NAPA. MUC environmental analyst Josie Chiarello is a member of NAPA's Environmental Committee.

MUC's proprietary software provides clients in the asphalt industry easy access to near real-time metrics related to energy efficiency and cost. At the core of MUC's services is its SaaS division, responsible for the collection, aggregation, and processing of all utility and recurring invoices, hence providing a seamless A/P solution and data storage for its clients. GeoMah, MUC's division responsible for data mining and reporting, uses the software and its outcome as the catalyst that empowers MUC's clients to improve energy efficiency and economize energy use, which in turn will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to improving air quality and a healthy environment. The platform enables MUC to also assist clients in developing environmental product declarations (EPDs) using NAPA's Emerald Eco-Label software.

"MUC is a team full of driven and hardworking leaders who emulate the commitment and the hard work that we observe in our construction clients. We are inspired by NAPA's commitment to pave the way to a more sustainable future in the asphalt industry," said MUC CEO and Founder Georges Mahama. "In turn, we hope that we are meeting our asphalt clients' expectations by providing valuable data."

In supporting The Road Forward, the two companies are providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"It's meaningful that technology innovators Earthwave and MUC Holdings have joined The Road Forward," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland, "because innovation has always been at the heart of the asphalt pavement industry and will be a driving force for reducing carbon emissions.

"Their support propels our collective vision for sustainable communities and commerce connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements," added Copeland.

For more information about The Road Forward, including details on the industry goals and a full list of sponsoring companies, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

