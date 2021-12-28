Progress of the demolition of the North Visitors’ Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Construction on the north addition of the Salt Lake Temple continues. Crews have laid concrete over more than half of the area. This provides a clean and level working surface for the foundation of the new floors.

Upcoming work includes the largest concrete pour to date, which will form the first quarter of the bottom 42-in.-thick floor of the temple addition. Some 1,800 cu. yds. will be poured over a period of approximately 8 to 10 hours. Three concrete pump machines will be used simultaneously for this continuous pour.

Workers recently began vertical drilling inside the temple's tower and wall columns. The first drilling commenced in the north wall near the northwest tower. Once the drilling reaches through the entire structure, post tension cables will be inserted, tensioned into the cavity and anchored into the foundation (approximately 80 ft.)

The demolition of the North Visitors' Center, which was first announced in June 2021, is on track for completion by January 2022. Debris, such as concrete and steel, is carefully sorted for recycling purposes. The replica of the Christus statue was carefully removed from the facility this summer for preservation. The statue will be reinstalled on Temple Square at the end of the renovation.

The area where the North Visitors' Center previously stood will become a contemplative garden space with clear views of the temple. It also will include additional restrooms to support events in the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall. At the start of the Temple Square renovation project in January 2020, the main arrival center and primary venue for guests shifted to the conference center.

The jack and bore process continues. To seismically strengthen the temple, large pipes are inserted under the existing footings of the building. These pipes are heavily reinforced with steel and filled with structural concrete to act as supporting beams beneath the existing foundation. The soil inside the pipes is initially removed by hand to ensure the pipes are precisely installed. Approximately half of the pipes will be dug by hand and half will be drilled with a machine using large green augers.

Workers on the Church Office Building plaza project are preparing for the future placement of flags to represent the nations of the world. Styrofoam blocks are used as spacers to reduce the weight of the soil on the repaired deck. The Styrofoam blocks will be covered with topsoil for landscaping.

The meticulous process of removing and cataloging stone for repair and restoration on the eastern towers and walls of the temple can be seen from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

The First Presidency has released a statement on the new estimated completion date for the Temple renovation project:

"The seismic strengthening of the Salt Lake Temple and the extensive remodel of the Temple and surrounding area are sacred and significant undertakings. As the project has progressed, we have learned a great deal about the condition of the temple and its surroundings. The work is truly remarkable and is being guided by the First Presidency. Inspired modifications and additions to the project and scope have been made so the temple and Temple Square can serve many generations yet to come. It is anticipated that the temple and its surroundings will be completed in 2025. We look forward to welcoming the world at that time to visit, tour and learn about this sacred temple and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

