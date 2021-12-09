Tenna has announced its integration with Fleet Cost & Care, a provider of fleet management software, to allow crane and equipment rental companies to share their equipment data across their operations systems in a way that is unique to the crane and rigging industry.

This initial phase of a continually developing integration allows for the flow of location and utilization (hours/miles) information from the Tenna platform into Fleet Cost & Care's maintenance module.

Tenna and Fleet Cost & Care share true synergies as partners and software providers; both born from within the construction and crane industries and purpose-built for construction and crane businesses based on their first-hand knowledge of industry needs and challenges. Their integration will continue to grow and develop to further enhance capabilities for their mutual contractors, the companies said.

Crane companies integrating Tenna with Fleet Cost & Care to centralize their key operational data and workflows benefit highly: simplified processes; more accurate, streamlined and reliable digitized information automated between systems; reduced redundancy and manual data entry; and improved communications and data sharing across the business.

"The move to consolidate and standardize data saves millions of dollars for contractors. More and more businesses are saving big by consolidating and integrating their technologies," said Russ Young, VP of Growth at Tenna. "Tenna's integration with Fleet Cost & Care is a golden opportunity for contractors in the crane industry to do just that while advancing their equipment management maturity to the next level."

The flow of OEM telematic data for the integration is AEMP-based, with Tenna's equipment information supporting the maintenance aspects of an asset within the Fleet Cost & Care software.

Tenna is a unique equipment management partner for crane companies as cranes are complex assets with multiple components to track and manage — all of which can be supported within Tenna. Considering multiple engines, boom sections and jibs, complicated logistical moves, frequent rental activity and strict inspection requirements, Tenna provides crane companies with a complete solution for total crane management.

Integrating this data with Fleet Cost & Care, the leading software provider for complete crane and heavy equipment management, allows crane companies using both softwares to improve data accuracy and reporting, improve safety, simplify administrative operations, save time and more.

"The Tenna integration with Fleet Cost & Care will further our efforts in partnering with leaders in construction technology and asset tracking software. The integration will enable our customers to simplify the process of monitoring their equipment and its components. The data provided by this integration will empower our customers to make fleet management decisions with greater confidence," said Jack Curran, director of North American sales at Fleet Cost & Care.

For Tenna, the developing Fleet Cost & Care integration is yet another offering in the expansion of their integration capabilities with other leading construction software systems that are relied upon across the industry. Integration functionality that connects a contractor's equipment management platform with other business tools helps them efficiently see and manage data across the multiple products in their technology ecosystem more seamlessly — a growing need as contractors continue to adopt more technologies and systems into their businesses today and into the future.

About Fleet Cost & Care

Founded in 1993, Fleet Cost & Care (FCC) is a fleet management software company serving the heavy equipment industry around the globe. FCC's software enables companies to improve internal operations by providing a centralized system that accelerates dispatching and invoicing, streamlines payroll, and ensures safety and risk mitigation best practices.

For more information visit www.fleetcostcare.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

