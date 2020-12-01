Tenna Launches TennaCAM Safety Camera, Expanding Safety Offerings

Tenna has launched the TennaCAM, the newest member of the Tenna hardware product line and safety functionality.

The TennaCAM dashcam device is Tenna's latest contribution to total equipment fleet management for the construction industry. Ideal for capturing safety incidents and monitoring the behavior of drivers operating heavy trucks and vehicles in a construction fleet, the TennaCAM captures footage that provides context and acts as a source of truth in the event of an incident, accident or safety violation, according to the manufacturer.

Available to pair with both OBD-II and JBUS fleet trackers via WiFi, the TennaCAM uses Bluetooth technology to trigger real-time camera recordings when unsafe driving events are detected.

"We are excited to launch the TennaCAM device and related functionality as part of our Safety & Compliance feature as we understand how important safety is to our customers and prospects," said Jose Cueva, co-founder and VP of product at Tenna.

"Tenna continues to expand our product based on the needs of the industry and we are happy to deliver a robust and sleek dashcam device to meet this demand. Coming from the industry ourselves, we know how critical safety is for contractors and we focus a lot of our development efforts on features and functionality that we design to help contractors maintain or enhance safety across their fleet and teams."

The TennaCAM expands Tenna's existing driver safety features, which includes driver scorecards for monitoring safe driving behavior. Additionally, there are several other benefits that a safety camera can provide to contractors; the footage and data from the TennaCAM delivers insights that can help contractors improve safety and reduce risk over time, while also expediting insurance claims, reducing insurance premiums and exonerating drivers when they are involved in on-road incidents where they are not at-fault.

"Tenna already provides real-time insights to contractors about the movement and operation of their equipment, so it makes perfect sense that we introduce a new product that delivers even more visibility around their fleet management," said Mark Facciani, VP of customer success at Tenna.

Why TennaCAM?

The TennaCAM tracker is powerful, easy-to-install and flexible for reliable on-road safety monitoring to meet the needs of the construction industry, according to the manufacturer.

Management and other selected personnel are notified when unsafe driving events are detected and dashcam video clips can be reviewed within minutes on the Tenna platform.

The TennaCAM helps contractors increase visibility, reduce costs and violations, and provide insights to improve safety across their heavy truck and vehicle fleet.

One Platform to Know More, Control More and Make More

Tenna's One Platform solution coupled with its family of integrated hardware, like the TennaCAM, can track, process, automate and inform contractors on how to improve the management of their entire mixed fleet. A complete range of hardware solutions allows Tenna to customize a solution that will match each of their customer's needs.

Contractors no longer need to spend money on multiple, disjointed tracking systems. Tenna ties multiple tracking and management functionality with mixed construction assets together into one platform, according to the manufacturer.

