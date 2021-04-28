Equipmentdown-arrow
Teran Industries Opens Distribution Center for Midwest

Wed April 28, 2021 - National Edition
Teran Industries


The new distribution center is located about one hour outside Chicago, in the cty of Peru, Ill., on Interstate I80. The large and modern property of more than 5 acres includes a new 30,000 sq.ft. office and warehouse building, and houses more than 1,200 unique attachments, encompassing a wide range of makes and models.

Teran Industries, headquartered in Miami, Fla., has more than 20 years of experience in the production of attachments for construction and mining.

The company, which has blossomed and grown exponentially under the leadership of industry veteran Carlos Teran, is now opening a new distribution center, located about one hour outside Chicago, in the cty of Peru, Ill., on Interstate I80.

The company's newest distribution center is part of a broader national expansion plan. The goal is to increase product availability and decrease lead times so that any client, anywhere in the nation, can have their new Teran product within 48 hours.

Current offerings include: excavator buckets, loader buckets, excavator rippers, hydraulic hammers, hydraulic couplers, long reach arms, thumbs, excavator rakes, dozer rakes, excavator grapples, excavator compaction wheels, excavator concrete pulverizer, forks, handles, hydraulic orange peel grapples, hydraulic rotating grapples, hydraulic screen rotating, excavator roller buckets, rotating clam shell buckets, stump shears and more.

For more information, visit www.teranindustries.com.




Attachments Business News Illinois Teran Industries






