List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Teran Re-Invents Product Navigation in New Website Launch

Wed April 27, 2022 - National Edition
Teran Industries


Teran Industries has been an industry leader in supplying an extensive range of high-quality attachments for heavy duty machinery — with more than 600 unique products in inventory, now listed online.
Teran Industries has been an industry leader in supplying an extensive range of high-quality attachments for heavy duty machinery — with more than 600 unique products in inventory, now listed online.
Teran Industries has been an industry leader in supplying an extensive range of high-quality attachments for heavy duty machinery — with more than 600 unique products in inventory, now listed online.

Teran Industries has launched a new online experience to easily find the right attachment for heavy duty construction machinery by developing a multi-step product finder that allows customers to narrow their search and request quotes in just minutes.

A newly added livechat functionality lets users interact with Teran Industries representatives in real time.

Teran Industries has been an industry leader in supplying an extensive range of high-quality attachments for heavy duty machinery — with more than 600 unique products in inventory, now listed online.

Today, users can find a wide array of attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, loaders, dozers and skid steers. With the new product finder, customers can tailor a search to filter by product category and brand compatibility of interest.

"Customer service is our core business value, and we wanted to develop an online interface that was representative of that," said Director of Operations and website architect Carlos Teran Jr.

"Our vast inventory and diverse product offerings can be overwhelming to browse through for new and even long-time clients, so we deployed a solution that allows anyone to gain a clear understanding of everything we have to offer."

Increasing ease-of-use in the online buying process was a point of emphasis for Teran its customers are already taking notice, the company said.

"Our goal in doing this is to streamline the buying process and make it easier for our clients to appreciate the quality of products and service we provide," Teran added. "The amount of traffic and requests we've generated in just our pre-launch phase is all the proof we need that this is the product navigation experience our customers were looking for."

For more information, visit teranIndustries.com.




Today's top stories

Despite Supply Delays, Construction of New Multi-Housing Unit On Schedule

HEM Paving Produces New Models for Overlay Projects

Reed & Reed Leads Replacement of Aging, Deteriorating Bridge in Maine

Bette & Cring to Complete Critical Bridge Replacement

Asphalt Pavements Now Eligible for Federal Funding to Reduce Carbon

VIDEO: Pre-Engineered Steel Building As a Structural Solution

Burlington, Vt., City Council Finally OKs Contract to Build Champlain Parkway

APWA Hosts 2022 North American Snow Conference



 

Read more about...

Attachments Business News Teran Industries






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ 50.243.58.82 \\ Philadelphia \\ Pennsylvania