Teran Industries has been an industry leader in supplying an extensive range of high-quality attachments for heavy duty machinery — with more than 600 unique products in inventory, now listed online.

Teran Industries has launched a new online experience to easily find the right attachment for heavy duty construction machinery by developing a multi-step product finder that allows customers to narrow their search and request quotes in just minutes.

A newly added livechat functionality lets users interact with Teran Industries representatives in real time.

Today, users can find a wide array of attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, loaders, dozers and skid steers. With the new product finder, customers can tailor a search to filter by product category and brand compatibility of interest.

"Customer service is our core business value, and we wanted to develop an online interface that was representative of that," said Director of Operations and website architect Carlos Teran Jr.

"Our vast inventory and diverse product offerings can be overwhelming to browse through for new and even long-time clients, so we deployed a solution that allows anyone to gain a clear understanding of everything we have to offer."

Increasing ease-of-use in the online buying process was a point of emphasis for Teran its customers are already taking notice, the company said.

"Our goal in doing this is to streamline the buying process and make it easier for our clients to appreciate the quality of products and service we provide," Teran added. "The amount of traffic and requests we've generated in just our pre-launch phase is all the proof we need that this is the product navigation experience our customers were looking for."

For more information, visit teranIndustries.com.

