    Terex Appoints Rock Machinery as Cedarapids Distributor

    Wed June 21, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    Terex MPS


    Rock Machinery team members (L-R) are Clint Gerlach, Danny Roszak, Brandon Peter, Bryant Fazer, Curt Eggert, Brian Schmidt, Jeremy Gerlach, Brad Stokely and Jolene Kaker.
    Rock Machinery team members (L-R) are Clint Gerlach, Danny Roszak, Brandon Peter, Bryant Fazer, Curt Eggert, Brian Schmidt, Jeremy Gerlach, Brad Stokely and Jolene Kaker.

    Cedarapids, a legacy brand under the Terex MPS umbrella, welcomed Rock Machinery Inc. as an authorized distributor of the Cedarapids product line. Rock Machinery is a distributor of many brands of crushing, screening and specialty products used in the aggregate, mining and recycling industry throughout the Midwest.

    Rock Machinery was founded in 2004 by Larry Hetzel as a dealer of process equipment and parts for the aggregate, recycling and mining industries. Its role as a distributor will be to sell and support Cedarapids crushing and screening equipment in the state of Indiana.

    "We have been covering the Indiana market since 2015 and are thrilled to offer a top-notch brand like Cedarapids," said Bryant Fazer, president of Rock Machinery.

    Cedarapids produces a range of portable-modular-static, crushing and screening equipment to suit various material handling needs. Celebrating a 100th-year milestone in the crushing and screening industry, its portfolio and distribution network continues to grow and elevate how aggregate materials are processed.

    "We are excited to add Rock Machinery to our strong line up of quality distribution partners," said Russ Burns, director of sales, Terex MPS. "Their knowledge and expertise in the industry, complemented by their experienced staff of sales and service professionals, will provide our customers with the top-notch customer service that they have come to expect from Terex MPS and our partners."

    Cedarapids, Simplicity and Canica were brought together as Terex MPS to carry on the rich tradition of offering comprehensive solutions to customers around the world operating in four key industries: mining, aggregates, demolition and recycling and industrial minerals in 2009.

    For more information, visit terexmps.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




