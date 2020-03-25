--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Terex Ecotec Introduces Latest Innovations at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition
Terex Ecotec


Phoenix 1600 trommel
Phoenix 1600 trommel
Phoenix 1600 trommel TBG 630 high speed shredder TDS 825 slow speed shredder 620T trommel

Terex Ecotec – an industry leader in the design and manufacture of wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment showcased its latest product offerings and innovations at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

Since it was established in 2014, the product line has grown rapidly and today a comprehensive product portfolio of mobile shredding, screening, handling and conveying equipment is available.

Continually striving to introduce new technology to the market recent product launches include the Phoenix 1600 trommel (tracked and wheeled variants available), TBG 630 high speed shredder and the TDS 825 slow speed shredder. The recent opening of a dedicated 105,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Derry, Northern Ireland, will support the ongoing growth and development of the ever expanding product portfolio.

Tony Devlin, business line director of Terex Ecotec said, "ConExpo is renowned for being North America's largest tradeshow and we are delighted to be exhibiting once again. We look forward to meeting with customers to discuss our upcoming innovations which will further enhance our world class range of equipment, meeting both market and customers' needs."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/ecotec.

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Shredders Terex TEREX ECOTEC